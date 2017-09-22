Football: Aurora Week 4 scoreboard

AURORA | Scoreboard for Aurora teams in Week 4 of the 2017 prep football season. Will be updated:
THURSDAY, SEPT. 21
Gateway 31, Vista PEAK 13
Score by quarters:
Gateway 0 9 0 22 — 31
Vista PEAK 13 0 0 0 — 13
Gateway highlights: Kevin Traylor Jr. 143 yards rushing, 2 rushing touchdowns, interception return touchdown; Houston Harper interception return touchdown; Alan Barron 20 yard field goal. Vista PEAK highlights: Derrick Smashum 91 yards passing, 2 passing touchdowns; JJ Augustus receiving touchdown; Dudley Conner IV receiving touchdown
FRIDAY, SEPT. 22
Overland vs. Rangeview at APS Stadium, 6:30 p.m.
Aurora Central vs. Mountain Range at North Stadium, 7 p.m.
Cherokee Trail vs. Eaglecrest at Legacy Stadium, 7:30 p.m.
Grandview at Cherry Creek, 7:30 p.m.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 23
Denver East at Hinkley, noon
Arvada West vs. Smoky Hill at Stutler Bowl, 1 p.m.
Regis Jesuit vs. Highlands Ranch at Shea Stadium, 6 p.m.