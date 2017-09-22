Football: Aurora Week 4 scoreboard

With plenty of blockers in front of him, Gateway running back Kevin Traylor Jr., second from left, pushes into the Vista PEAK red zone during the second quarter of a non-league Aurora football game on Sept. 21, 2017, at Aurora Public Schools Stadium. The Olys rallied for a 31-13 victory over the Bison to kick of Week 4 of the 2017 prep football season for Aurora teams. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | Scoreboard for Aurora teams in Week 4 of the 2017 prep football season. Will be updated:

FOOTBALL 2017: AURORA’S WEEK 4 SCHEDULE

THURSDAY, SEPT. 21

Gateway 31, Vista PEAK 13

Score by quarters:

Gateway 0 9 0 22 — 31

Vista PEAK 13 0 0 0 — 13

Gateway highlights: Kevin Traylor Jr. 143 yards rushing, 2 rushing touchdowns, interception return touchdown; Houston Harper interception return touchdown; Alan Barron 20 yard field goal. Vista PEAK highlights: Derrick Smashum 91 yards passing, 2 passing touchdowns; JJ Augustus receiving touchdown; Dudley Conner IV receiving touchdown

FRIDAY, SEPT. 22

Overland vs. Rangeview at APS Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Aurora Central vs. Mountain Range at North Stadium, 7 p.m.

Cherokee Trail vs. Eaglecrest at Legacy Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

Grandview at Cherry Creek, 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 23

Denver East at Hinkley, noon

Arvada West vs. Smoky Hill at Stutler Bowl, 1 p.m.

Regis Jesuit vs. Highlands Ranch at Shea Stadium, 6 p.m.