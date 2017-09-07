Football: Aurora Week 2 scoreboard

Rangeview’s Alex Russom (9) draws a bead on Mountain Vista running back Noah Hicks (12) during the first quarter of the Raiders’ 52-24 Week 2 football loss to the Golden Eagles on Sept. 7, 2017, at Aurora Public Schools Stadium. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | Scoreboard for Aurora teams in Week 2 of the 2017 prep football season:

THURSDAY, SEPT. 7

Cherokee Trail 33, Denver East 0

Horizon 40, Overland 0

Mountain Vista 52, Rangeview 24

FRIDAY, SEPT. 8

Aurora Central at Northglenn, 6 p.m.

Thornton at Hinkley, 6:30 p.m.

Grandview vs. Legacy at North Stadium, 7 p.m.

Mullen at Regis Jesuit, 7 p.m.

ThunderRidge vs. Eaglecrest at Legacy Stadium, 7 p.m.

Vista PEAK at Mead, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 9

Gateway vs. Grand Junction Central at Stocker Stadium, 1 p.m.

Rock Canyon vs. Smoky Hill at Stutler Bowl, 1 p.m.