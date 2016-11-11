Football: Aurora Class 5A Week 1 playoff scoreboard

AURORA | The scoreboard for Aurora teams in Week 1 of the 2016 Class 5A state football playoffs:

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel

FOOTBALL

AURORA WEEK 1 FOOTBALL PLAYOFF SCOREBOARD

(5) Eaglecrest 40, (12) Chaparral 12

Score by quarters:

Chaparral 0 3 3 6 — 12

Eaglecrest 13 14 0 13 — 40

Eaglecrest highlights: Victor Garnes kickoff return touchdown, interception return touchdown, rushing touchdown; Jalen Mergerson 2 rushing touchdowns; Kenny Wantings rushing touchdown

(3) Valor Christian 42, (14) Cherokee Trail 0

Score by quarters:

Cher. Trail 0 0 0 0 — 0

Valor Christian 7 14 0 21 — 42

(4) Regis Jesuit 48, (13) Fairview 28

Score by quarters:

Fairview 0 8 6 14 — 28

Regis Jesuit 28 6 14 0 — 48

Regis Jesuit highlights: DJ Jackson 2 rushing touchdowns; Alfred Jones 2 rushing touchdowns; Justin Lamb 2 passing touchdowns; Kiahn Martinez rushing touchdown; Cade Mendenhall receiving touchdown; Aubrey Marschel-Parker receiving touchdown

(6) Grandview 37, (11) Legacy 7

Score by quarters:

Legacy 0 7 0 0 — 7

Grandview 14 14 7 2 — 37

Grandview highlights: Hayden Blubaugh 2 rushing touchdowns, missed field goal return touchdown; Gunnar Lamphere rushing touchdown, passing touchdown; Gunner Gentry receiving touchdown