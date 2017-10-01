Football: The Anvil, a history

A photo illustration of the history of The Anvil, a 300-pound traveling trophy that debuted in the Gateway-Rangeview football rivarly in 2008. (Photo illustration by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | The following is a look back at each game in the series between the Gateway and Rangeview football teams since The Anvil traveling trophy came into being in 2008. The rivalry between the schools began in 1983 and Rangeview holds a 21-12 all-time edge after the 2017 win:

THE ANVIL SINCE 2008

2017: RANGEVIEW 48, GATEWAY 27 — For the first time since the Anvil debuted, both Rangeview (Brandon Alconcel) and Gateway (Taylor Calvert) had new head coaches and Alconcel ended up on the right side for his first win since taking over the program. With senior starting quarterback Jaelin Odegard — who threw a combined seven touchdown passes in the previous two matchups — shelved due to injury, junior Dayzawn Jackson took over under center for Rangeview and only had to throw a handful of passes as the Raiders piled up nearly 400 yards on the ground between Jackson, senior David Aggrey and junior Trey Hall. Aggrey scored three touchdowns, Hall rushed for a score and Jackson reached the end zone as well and threw a TD pass to junior Jayvion Swain. Senior wide receiver Josh Hollins threw a touchdown pass to senior Josiah Allen on a double pass for the Raiders’ other touchdown. Gateway got a monster 220-yard rushing effort from senior quarterback Xavier Delk, who threw a pair of touchdown passes to senior Ajonte Manlove, while senior running back Kevin Traylor Jr. racked up 110 yards rushing on just 10 carries and scored twice, including a 70-yarder.



2016: RANGEVIEW 52, GATEWAY 7 — Rangeview launched an aerial assault against Gateway to put the matchup away early, as junior quarterback Jaelin Odegard hooked up with junior wide receiver Josh Hollins for four touchdowns in a 31-point first half. The Raiders — guided by former Gateway head coach Justin Hoffman — fell behind the Olys early when junior Kevin Traylor Jr. rushed for a touchdown, but Hollins caught TD passes of 46, 24, 74 and 53 yards and kicker Daniel Worst knocked through a 33-yard field goal to give them a commanding lead at halftime. Odegard finished with five touchdown passes — with another going to senior Aaron Reed — Hollins had 197 yards receiving on his four catches and senior AJ Thomas rushed for 131 yards and also scored twice. The Rangeview defense intercepted Gateway quarterbacks Dachaun Davis and Xavier Delk five times and held coach Shane Ward’s Gateway team to less than 20 yards of total offense.

2015: RANGEVIEW 30, GATEWAY 27 — Two second-half touchdown passes from sophomore Jaelin Odegard to junior AJ Thomas and senior Elijah Reed put Rangeview in the lead in the second half, only to see Gateway rally to within three points in the closing minute. Coach Shane Ward’s Olys had a chance to send the game into overtime on the final play of regulation, but a short field goal try by Jose Pizana (who connected on a 36-yard attempt earlier in the game) was blocked by a slew of Raiders who broke through the line. Thomas scored twice for coach Justin Hoffman’s Rangeview team and Odegard threw two touchdowns passes and rushed for one, while senior CJ Sanders ran for a score and threw one to senior Dylan Paulsen and sophomore Kevin Traylor Jr. also got into the end zone for Gateway.

2014: RANGEVIEW 44, GATEWAY 0 — The most lopsided contest since the Anvil debuted happened as Rangeview led from start to finish against Gateway. Sophomore running back Max Gonzales rushed for 76 yards and two touchdowns, senior quarterback Quaid Vincent ran for a touchdown and threw for one, Jaelon Wright returned a fumble for a touchdown and DeVante’ Wheaten took a punt back to the end zone in a thorough effort for coach Dave Gonzales’ Rangeview team. Coach Shane Ward’s Gateway team managed just 37 net yards of total offense.

2013: RANGEVIEW 7, GATEWAY 6 — A missed extra points inside the final two minutes of regulation ended up helping Rangeview to its third-straight one-point victory over Gateway. The lone touchdown for coach Dave Gonzales’ Raiders came on quarterback Darien Odegard’s 6-yard touchdown run and Taylor Thompson converted the extra point for a 7-0 lead. Olys quarterback Nyerre Williams got into the end zone on an 8-yard keeper with 2:02 left in regulation, but kicker Daquari Galloway’s extra point try missed low and short as coach Ashour Peera fell short in his one and only Anvil game as Gateway coach. Both teams had touchdowns negated by penalties, of which there were 20 in the game.

2012: RANGEVIEW 25, GATEWAY 24 — Perhaps the wildest result of the series came as Rangeview recovered two onside kicks and scored two touchdowns in the final 3 minutes, 4 seconds, of regulation to win a second-straight one-point decision. Two Miguel Gonzalez touchdown runs, one from Tate Johnson and a 30-yard field goal gave coach Justin Hoffman’s Olys a 24-12 lead after three quarters, only to see the Raiders rally when quarterback Darien Odegard rushed for a 37-yard touchdown and then followed a recovered onside kick by hitting leaping Dezant Burks with a 24-yard strike with 1:21 remaining. Ben Handy’s extra point on the Burks’ touchdown provided the winning margin for coach Dave Gonzales’ Rangeview team, which also got touchdowns from Armon Brown and Felipe Fifita.

2011: RANGEVIEW 16, GATEWAY 15 — The closest contest since the Anvil debuted in 2008 came down to the final seconds when Rangeview’s Takhiev Jones blocked a 25-yard field goal attempt by Gateway’s David Duarte on the final play to end the game. Coach Justin Hoffman’s Olys built a 15-8 halftime lead thanks to a Nik Adams touchdown pass to Travis Haney and Miguel Gonzalez’s rushing touchdown, but coach Dave Gonzales’ Raiders came up with the only score of the second half when Armon Brown (120 yards rushing) got into the end zone on a 15-yard run midway through the third quarter and followed that up with a two-point run for a 16-15 edge. Quarterback Zach Zuhse found receiver Steffen Johnson for Rangeview’s first touchdown. Gateway — which got 87 yards rushing from Kristjan Jesmer and 68 from Gonzalez – moved into the red zone twice in the final five minutes of regulation, but came away with no points.

2010: RANGEVIEW 42, GATEWAY 17 — Rangeview became the first repeat winner of the Anvil with a second straight decisive decision over Gateway as coach Dave Gonzales’ squad scored 36 straight points to end the opening half after falling behind 3-0 to win going away. David Duarte’s 22-yard field goal put the Olys in front early in the game, but a Rangeview offensive led by senior quarterback Jaleel Awini dominated from there. Awini and senior running back Jonathan Mathews ran for scores, special teams ace John Tidwell returned a punt 44 yards for a touchdown and then hauled in a TD pass from Awini, who subsequently rushed for another score and a 33-point halftime lead. Awini finished with 173 yards of total offense, plus three rushing touchdowns and one passing TD in a little less than three quarters of work, while quarterback Abdulai Mansaray countered with 114 yards rushing and two touchdowns on the ground for coach Justin Hoffman’s Gateway team.

2009: RANGEVIEW 41, GATEWAY 0 — After watching Gateway carry off the Anvil the previous season in the inaugural game, Rangeview got its first taste of custody of the traveling trophy with a lopsided victory at Aurora Public Schools Stadium. Coach Dave Gonzales’ Raiders got a monster effort on the ground from junior running back Jonathan Mathews, who rolled his way to 227 yards rushing and touchdowns of 3, 10 and 51 yards in addition to a pair of two-point conversions to account for 22 points alone. Junior quarterback Jaleel Awini complemented Mathews on the ground with a pair of rushing touchdowns and also found wide receiver Cameron Connell in the end zone for a touchdown. Senior David Anderson accounted for 118 yards of total offense for coach Justin Hoffman’s Gateway team, which gained just 145 for the game. Hoffman said Rangeview just would have the Anvil “on loan.”

2008: GATEWAY 20, RANGEVIEW 15 — A year after suffering a 49-0 loss to Rangeview, Gateway bounced back with a rousing five-point victory over the Raiders to lay claim to the 300-pound Anvil traveling trophy in its debut season. With that extra incentive, the Olys prevailed in what coach Justin Hoffman called a “1o-round fight,” true to the “Backyard Brawl” nickname of the series between the rival schools. Running back Caleb Collins broke off a 36-yard touchdown run on Gateway’s first offensive play from scrimmage and a 40-yard scoring strike from quarterback Jack White to wide receiver David Anderson early in the second quarter produced a 14-0 halftime lead. Coach Dave Gonzales’ Rangeview team struck back with 15 straight points on touchdown runs from quarterback Tim Mardon and running back Max Baca (138 yards rushing), while Mardon hit Alec Maybin with a two-point conversion pass for a 1-point Raiders lead with just 6:15 left. White — who finished with 295 yards passing, including 113 to Anderson — scored a 1-yard touchdown with 5:13 left for what turned out to be the winning points.