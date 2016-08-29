Football: Class 3A Metro League at a glance for 2016 season

AURORA | The following is a look at teams in the new Metro League, a predominantly Class 3A league, for the 2016 prep football season that includes Aurora’s Vista PEAK:

VISTA PEAK

METRO LEAGUE (3A)

2015 records: Palmer Ridge (8-4), VISTA PEAK (6-4), Kennedy (5-5), Denver North (3-6), Thomas Jefferson (3-7), Lincoln (1-9)

2015 Class 3A/4A state qualifiers: Palmer Ridge (lost to Windsor in 4A quarterfinals)

Coaches: Palmer Ridge — Tom Pulford; VISTA PEAK — JOHN SULLIVAN; Kennedy — Rich Martinez; Denver North — Mike Marquez; Thomas Jefferson — Derrick Martin; Lincoln — Jesse Hernandez

Metro League schedule

Week 6 — Palmer Ridge vs. Lincoln at All-City Field, Oct. 6, 6:15 p.m.

Kennedy vs. Thomas Jefferson at All-City Field, Oct. 7, 7 p.m.

Denver North at VISTA PEAK, Oct. 8, 1 p.m.

Week 7 — VISTA PEAK vs. Kennedy at All-City Field, Oct. 14, 4 p.m.

Denver North at Palmer Ridge, Oct. 14, 7 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson vs. Lincoln at All-City Field, Oct. 15, 11 a.m.

Week 8 — Kennedy at Denver North, Oct. 20, 6:15 p.m.

VISTA PEAK vs. Lincoln at All-City Field, Oct. 21, 4 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Palmer Ridge, Oct. 21, 7 p.m.

Week 9 — Lincoln vs. Denver North at All-City Field, Oct. 28, 4 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson vs. VISTA PEAK at Aurora Public Schools Stadium, Oct. 28, 6 p.m.

Palmer Ridge vs. Kennedy at All-City Field, Oct. 28, 7 p.m.

Week 10 — Kennedy vs. Lincoln at All-City Field, Nov. 3, 6 p.m.

VISTA PEAK at Palmer Ridge, Nov. 4, 7 p.m.

Denver North vs. Thomas Jefferson at All-City Field, Nov. 5, 11 a.m.