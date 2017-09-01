Football: 2017 Regis Jesuit football team at a glance

Senior D.J. Jackson (1) got used to handing the ball over to officials after scoring touchdowns last season and his versatility will again be a factor for the Regis Jesuit football team in 2017 as it aims to surpass last season’s trip to the Class 5A state semifinals. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | The 2017 Regis Jesuit football team at a glance:

REGIS JESUIT

Mascot: Raiders

Coach: Danny Filleman

Last year: 11-2 overall (5-0 in Mount Antero League), lost to Pomona in semifinals of Class 5A state playoffs

FOOTBALL 2017: REGIS JESUIT

2017 season outlook: Coach Danny Filleman’s Regis Jesuit team gained a great appreciation for what it takes to get to the top of the Class 5A football world last season, as it worked its way all the way to the semifinals before a loss to Pomona prevented a title shot. It marked another step forward for the program under the leadership of Filleman, who guided the team to nine wins in 2015 in his first year since arriving from Arizona. The next step is to play for a state championship and that could come this season if things fall right for the Raiders, who hadn’t played in the 5A final since 2010. There’s a lot for Filleman to like about his team, especially the fact that a number of players return with last season’s experience under their belts. As has become a hallmark at Regis Jesuit, the Mount Antero League champions should field yet another outstanding defensive unit that should keep every game at least within reach. The focal point of that defense this season is senior defensive end Jake Heimlicher, who is coming off a season in which he led the state in sacks with 22 — including 10 in three postseason games — racked up 115 tackles and also scored several defensive touchdowns, including what turned out to be the winning score in a quarterfinal win over Eaglecrest. While opposing offenses have plenty to be concerned about with Heimlicher, senior linebacker Tama Tuitele is also set to do plenty of damage as he seeks to pick up some of the slack from the graduation of two outstanding linebackers from last season in Alec Hamilton and Will Kulick. The powerful Tuitele — who finished second in the shot put at the state track meet in the spring — piled up 127 tackles last season to rank third on the team and could definitely up those numbers this season. Senior cornerback Patrick Roe picked off six passes last season and also recovered three fumbles for a unit that forced a whopping 33 turnovers in all. Regis Jesuit had a strong offense last season and it should be even better this season with skill players all over the place and a returning quarterback in senior Justin Lamb. Lamb guided the Raiders capably last season and he has an array of weapons to work with, including senior wide receivers Aubrey Marschel-Parker (486 yards, 6 TDs receiving in 2016) and Cade Mendenhall (209 yards, 2 TDs), while the backfield is bursting with playmakers with a group that includes senior D.J. Jackson and junior Kiahn Martinez. The backfield lost one of its key members from last season to graduation, but Jackson and Martinez combined for more than 1,500 yards of total offense and 26 touchdowns (16 from Jackson), so their production could even increase. A line that is anchored by seniors Sean Dunnington and Zach Canales, both All-Mount Antero League performers last season, should create plenty of holes. Martinez and Marschel-Parker also return kicks and should often give the Raiders an advantage in field position.

Schedule breakdown: Regis Jesuit has the same schedule in place for the 2017 season, a slate that is especially loaded in non-league play. The Raiders play two of their fiercest rivals back-to-back right off the bat in Cherry Creek (Sept. 1) and Mullen (Sept. 8), then head into Mount Antero League play coming off games against Highlands Ranch (Sept. 22) and Mountain Vista (Sept. 29). Regis Jesuit wasn’t challenged much in league play, but Legacy (Oct. 6) and Bear Creek (Nov. 3) were playoff teams a year ago.

2017 REGIS JESUIT FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Home games bold and uppercased (home games played at Lou Kellogg Stadium): Friday, Sept. 1 — at Cherry Creek, 7 p.m.; Friday, Sept. 8 — MULLEN, 7 p.m.; Friday, Sept. 15 — RANGEVIEW, 7 p.m.; Friday, Sept. 22 — vs. Highlands Ranch at Shea Stadium, 7 p.m.; Friday, Sept. 29 — MOUNTAIN VISTA, 7 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 6 — LEGACY, 7 p.m.; Thursday, Oct. 12 — at Douglas County, 7 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 20 — AURORA CENTRAL, 7 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 27 — at Westminster, 7 p.m.; Friday, Nov. 3 — BEAR CREEK, 7 p.m.