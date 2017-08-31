Football: 2017 Overland football team at a glance

Seniors Jaion Colbert, left, and Donavan Carver earned All-Mount Massive League honors on both sides of the football in the 2016 season and will be just as important in 2017 under new head coach Steve Sewell. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | The 2017 Overland football team at a glance:

OVERLAND



Mascot: Trailblazers

Coach: Steve Sewell

Last year: 2-8 overall (in Mount Massive League), missed Class 5A state playoffs

2017 season outlook: When Seth Replogle stepped down as Overland football coach for health reasons, the search for his replacement didn’t have to go far. Former Denver Broncos running back Steve Sewell served as a counselor in the school and became the choice to try to get the Trailblazers back on track following a 2-8 2016 campaign. Sewell inherits a team that has a significant number of quality athletes and hopes to channel them into a group that can compete in the Mount Massive League and get the program back into the postseason after it missed out for the first time since 2010. Versatile seniors Jaion Colbert, Donavan Carver and Cameron Murray earned a combined five all-league honors last season for their variety of roles (Colbert was honored as a safety and return specialist, Carver as a linebacker and Murray as a defensive back), while senior offensive lineman Ramiree Quick and junior linebacker DJ Reid also return after garnering all-league honors as well in 2016. The statistics don’t tell the whole story, though Colbert had nearly 1,500 yards of total offense and nine touchdowns, in addition to a 20-yard average on kick returns, Carver bulled his way to 633 yards and six rushing touchdowns and Murray racked up 105 tackles and broke up eight passes while seeing some time at quarterback. A big offensive line should help Overland to an effective season running the football and could help on the other side clearing the way for the team’s talented linebacking core that includes Carver and Reid, who led the team with nine sacks last season to go with 75 tackles.

Schedule breakdown: Overland has the same schedule in front of it in 2017, a slate that includes three games against 2016 Class 5A state playoff teams (Cherokee Trail, Legacy and Grandview). The Trailblazers got off to an 0-6 start last season and look for a better opening portion of the schedule against teams they could have beat from last season in Denver East (Aug. 31) and Rangeview (Sept. 22). Overland closes its regular season against teams that combined for 18 wins last season in Doherty (Oct. 28) and Grandview (Nov. 3).

2017 OVERLAND FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Home games bold and uppercased (home games played at Stutler Bowl): Thursday, Aug. 31 — vs. Denver East at All City Stadium, 7 p.m.; Thursday, Sept. 7 — HORIZON, 7 p.m.; Friday, Sept. 15 — vs. Cherokee Trail at Stutler Bowl, 7 p.m.; Friday, Sept. 22 — vs. Rangeview at APS Stadium, 6:30 p.m.; Thursday, Sept. 28 — vs. Legacy at North Stadium, 7 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 6 — vs. Arapahoe at LPS Stadium, 7 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 13 — BOULDER, 7 p.m. (HC); Friday, Oct. 20 — SMOKY HILL, 7 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 28 — vs. Doherty at Garry Berry Stadium, 6 p.m.; Friday, Nov. 3 — GRANDVIEW, 7 p.m.