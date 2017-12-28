Football: 2017 All-Mount Wilson League teams

AURORA | City selections (Eaglecrest and Rangeview) and others (Arvada West, Castle View, Ralston Valley and Rocky Mountain) on the All-Mount Wilson League teams as voted on by league coaches for the 2017 football season:
2017 ALL-MOUNT WILSON LEAGUE FOOTBALL TEAMS
FIRST TEAM OFFENSE
Aurora selections: Reece Atteberry, soph. (OL), Victor Garnes, sr. (All-purpose), Jalen Mergerson, sr. (QB), Barrett “Bear” Miller, jr. (OL), Theryne Sandoval-Jimenez, sr. (WR) and Kenny Wantings, sr. (RB), Eaglecrest
Other selections: Tony Cass (RB), Brady Legault (OL) and Chris McEahern (WR), Arvada West; Carl Olivas (OL), Castle View; Cole Jesch (OL), Cole Mercer (TE) and Brad Roberts (RB), Ralston Valley; Noah Lovell (OL), Spencer Lovell (OL) and Max Poduska (K), Rocky Mountain
Offensive Player of the Year: Jalen Mergerson, Eaglecrest
FIRST TEAM DEFENSE
Aurora selections: Cody Bardin, sr. (LB), Corey Corbin, sr. (DB), Victor Garnes, sr. (DB) and Kyante Christian, sr. (DL), Eaglecrest; Josiah Allen-Clark, sr. (DB), Isileli Mesake, sr. (DL) and Alex Russom, sr. (LB), Rangeview
Other selections: Tony Cass (DB), Caden Crosby (LB) and Connor Kelly (LB), Arvada West; Jake Boyer (DL), Castle View; Ryan Bruening (DL), Jake Nishida (DB) and Isaac Townsend (DL), Ralston Valley; Seren Hughes-Ford (P) and Dalton Schroeder (DB), Rocky Mountain
Defensive Player of the Year: Victor Garnes, Eaglecrest
SECOND TEAM OFFENSE
Aurora selections: Jake Wiley, jr. (OL), Eaglecrest; Josiah Allen-Clark, sr. (WR), David Aggrey, sr. (RB), Dylan Graham, sr. (OL), Joshua Wall, sr. (OL), Rangeview
Other selections: Johnny Krutsch (QB), Arvada West; Andrew Grant (OL) and Avery Jackson (RB), Castle View; Jake Jones (WR), Zach Pierce (OL) and Cade Slump (OL), Ralston Valley; Teagan Liufau (TE), Rocky Mountain
SECOND TEAM DEFENSE
Aurora selections: Elijah Anderson-Taylor, jr. (DL) and Jon Heupel, sr. (DB), Eaglecrest; Ethan Fray, jr. (DB), Rodney Reese, sr. (DB) and Zavier Richmond, sr. (LB), Rangeview
Other selections: Anthony Gallardo (DL) and Isiah Ocana (DB), Arvada West; Christian Bemiller (P), Caleb Smith (DB), Cole Oster (LB) and Carl Olivas (DL), Castle View; Grant Best (LB), Sean Gishwiller (DB), Thomas Harries (DB) and Ben Schneider (LB), Ralston Valley; Teagan Liufau (DL), Rocky Mountain