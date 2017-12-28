Football: 2017 All-Mount Wilson League teams

With great protection in front of him from players such as junior offensive lineman Barrett “Bear” Miller, Eaglecrest senior quarterback Jalen Megerson (6) won the Mount Wilson League Offensive Player of the Year award for the 2017 football season. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | City selections (Eaglecrest and Rangeview) and others (Arvada West, Castle View, Ralston Valley and Rocky Mountain) on the All-Mount Wilson League teams as voted on by league coaches for the 2017 football season:

2017 ALL-MOUNT WILSON LEAGUE FOOTBALL TEAMS

Eaglecrest senior running back Kenny Wantings piled up more than 1,500 yards rushing and 26 touchdowns on his way to a spot on the All-Mount Wilson League first team offense for the 2017 football season. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

FIRST TEAM OFFENSE

Aurora selections: Reece Atteberry, soph. (OL), Victor Garnes, sr. (All-purpose), Jalen Mergerson, sr. (QB), Barrett “Bear” Miller, jr. (OL), Theryne Sandoval-Jimenez, sr. (WR) and Kenny Wantings, sr. (RB), Eaglecrest

Other selections: Tony Cass (RB), Brady Legault (OL) and Chris McEahern (WR), Arvada West; Carl Olivas (OL), Castle View; Cole Jesch (OL), Cole Mercer (TE) and Brad Roberts (RB), Ralston Valley; Noah Lovell (OL), Spencer Lovell (OL) and Max Poduska (K), Rocky Mountain

Offensive Player of the Year: Jalen Mergerson, Eaglecrest

Rangeview senior Josiah Allen-Clark, right, earned All-Mount Wilson League first team honors as a defensive back and a second team nod as a wide receiver for the 2017 football season. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

FIRST TEAM DEFENSE

Aurora selections: Cody Bardin, sr. (LB), Corey Corbin, sr. (DB), Victor Garnes, sr. (DB) and Kyante Christian, sr. (DL), Eaglecrest; Josiah Allen-Clark, sr. (DB), Isileli Mesake, sr. (DL) and Alex Russom, sr. (LB), Rangeview

Other selections: Tony Cass (DB), Caden Crosby (LB) and Connor Kelly (LB), Arvada West; Jake Boyer (DL), Castle View; Ryan Bruening (DL), Jake Nishida (DB) and Isaac Townsend (DL), Ralston Valley; Seren Hughes-Ford (P) and Dalton Schroeder (DB), Rocky Mountain

Defensive Player of the Year: Victor Garnes, Eaglecrest

Senior defensive backs Victor Garnes (12) and Corey Corbin (2) both made the All-Mount Wilson League first team defense for the 2017 football season, while Garnes was the league’s defensive MVP. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

SECOND TEAM OFFENSE

Aurora selections: Jake Wiley, jr. (OL), Eaglecrest; Josiah Allen-Clark, sr. (WR), David Aggrey, sr. (RB), Dylan Graham, sr. (OL), Joshua Wall, sr. (OL), Rangeview

Other selections: Johnny Krutsch (QB), Arvada West; Andrew Grant (OL) and Avery Jackson (RB), Castle View; Jake Jones (WR), Zach Pierce (OL) and Cade Slump (OL), Ralston Valley; Teagan Liufau (TE), Rocky Mountain

SECOND TEAM DEFENSE

Aurora selections: Elijah Anderson-Taylor, jr. (DL) and Jon Heupel, sr. (DB), Eaglecrest; Ethan Fray, jr. (DB), Rodney Reese, sr. (DB) and Zavier Richmond, sr. (LB), Rangeview

Other selections: Anthony Gallardo (DL) and Isiah Ocana (DB), Arvada West; Christian Bemiller (P), Caleb Smith (DB), Cole Oster (LB) and Carl Olivas (DL), Castle View; Grant Best (LB), Sean Gishwiller (DB), Thomas Harries (DB) and Ben Schneider (LB), Ralston Valley; Teagan Liufau (DL), Rocky Mountain