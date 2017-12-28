Football: 2017 All-Mount Massive League teams

Overland senior running back Jaion Colbert (22) used a bruising style to rush his way onto the All-Mount Massive League first team offense for the 2017 football season. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | City selections (Grandview, Overland and Smoky Hill) and others (Arapahoe, Boulder, Doherty) on the All-Mount Massive League teams as voted on by league coaches for the 2017 football season:

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel

2017 ALL-MOUNT MASSIVE LEAGUE FOOTBALL TEAMS

Pressed into a new role as a wide receiver, Grandview senior Julius Carter Jr., left, made the All-Mount Massive League first team at the position for the 2017 football season. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

FIRST TEAM OFFENSE

Aurora selections: Julius Carter Jr. (WR), Gunner Gentry, sr. (WR), Jackson Kibbee, sr. (OL) and Mason Schultz, jr. (OL), Grandview; Jaion Colbert, sr. (RB) and Jalone Rice, jr. (WR), Overland

Other selections: Blake Carette (OL), Arapahoe; Spencer Clark (OL) and Jackson Hussey (OL), Boulder; Julian Cooks (RB), Joe Golden (TE/FB), Nathan Knebel (OL), Luis Madrigal (PK) and D’Angelo Shepherd (Athlete), Doherty

Junior defensive lineman David Hoage (34) earned Smoky Hill’s lone spot on the All-Mount Massive League first team for the 2017 football season. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

FIRST TEAM DEFENSE

Aurora selections: Kevin Clark, sr. (DB), Hayden Isenhart, jr. (DL), Thomas Jenkins, sr. (LB), Jordan Knapke, sr. (DB) and Luke La Flam, sr. (LB), Grandview; Donavan Carver, sr. (LB) and Cameron Murray, sr. (DB), Overland; David Hoage, jr. (DL), Smoky Hill

Other selections: Riley Schell (DL), Arapahoe; Jack Braymiller (DL), Boulder; Keaton Adams (LB), Joe Fox (Punter), Tyler Hutcheon (DL) and Devon Lobato (DB), Doherty;

Though he missed Grandview’s postseason run due to injury, senior linebacker Thomas Jenkins received All-Mount Massive League first team defensive honors for the 2017 football season. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

SECOND TEAM OFFENSE

Aurora selections: Jordan Billingsley, jr. (RB), Cameron Cooper, sr. (OL), Darius Miller, jr. (OL) and Prentice Wilson, sr. (Athlete), Grandview; Cameron Hundley-Taylor, jr. (OL), Overland; Chase Lyons, soph. (WR), Smoky Hill

Other selections: Grant Cavazos (OL), Jake Groth (TE/FB), Jack Hollingsworth (WR), Kevin Lukasiewicz (QB), Nathaniel Rapue (PK) and Jalen Thomas (WR), Arapahoe; Patrick Fletcher (RB), Boulder; Justin Anetone (OL), Doherty

SECOND TEAM DEFENSE

Aurora selections: Aaron Harris, sr. (DB) and Simote Patterson-Samate, sr. (DL), Grandview; Ramiree Quick, sr. (DL) and D.J. Reid, jr. (LB), Overland; Jaden Wright, soph. (Punter), Smoky Hill

Other selections: Charlie Fetterly (LB) and Max Roose (DB), Arapahoe; Alek Kahn (LB), Cole Peterson (LB), Shane Provost (DL), Jake Steinmetz (DB) and Ryan Travis (DB), Boulder; Dillon Green (DL) and Scott Sellers II (LB), Doherty

Colorado High School Coaches Association All-State Game nominees: Bigs — Riley Schell, Arapahoe; Blake Carette, Arapahoe; Jackson Kibbee, Grandview; Jackson Hussey, Boulder; Spencer Clark, Boulder; Skill — Jaion Colbert, Overland; Donavan Carver, Overland; Kevin Clark, Grandview; Joe Golden, Doherty