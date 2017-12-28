Football: 2017 All-Mount Evans League teams

Hinkley senior running back Calvin Pope rushed his way onto the All-Mount Evans League first team offense for the 2017 football season. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | City selections (Cherokee Trail and Hinkley) and others (Chaparral, Mountain Vista, Pomona and Rock Canyon) for the All-Mount Evans League teams for the 2017 football season as selected by league coaches:

2017 ALL-MOUNT EVANS LEAGUE FOOTBALL TEAMS

Cherokee Trail junior wide receiver Sean Roberts (15) earned a spot on the All-Mount Evans League first team offense for the 2017 football season. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

FIRST TEAM OFFENSE

Aurora selections: Sean Roberts, jr. (WR), Cherokee Trail; Calvin Pope, sr. (RB), Hinkley

Other selections: Ben Hildebrand (OL), Tristan Smith (WR) and Brady Stevens (Kicking Specialist), Mountain Vista; Max Borghi (RB), Brock Boyd (OL), Brandon Hodge (OL), Drew Johnson (OL), Ryan Marquez (QB) and Billy Pospisil (WR), Pomona; Cade Chapman (OL), Rock Canyon

Offensive Player of Year: Max Borghi, Pomona; Offensive All-Purpose: Peyton Ross, Chaparral

FIRST TEAM DEFENSE

Aurora selections: Myles Ruiz, jr. (DB) and Darius Swanson, sr. (DB), Cherokee Trail

Other selections: Tristan Dietz (LB), Tizell Lewis (DB), Mikey McClellan (DT) and Jake Stanton (LB), Chaparral; Griffin Barnard (LB) and Aaron Albrechtsen (Return Specialist), Mountain Vista; MJ Allen (DT), Kenny Maes (DB), Tanner Kimminau (DE) and Kyle Moretti (LB), Pomona; Vinny Curcci (DE), Rock Canyon

Defensive Player of Year: Tristan Dietz, Chaparral; Defensive All-Purpose: Isaac Wilson, Chaparral. Coach of the Year: Jay Madden, Pomona

Cherokee Trail senior defensive back Darius Swanson was selected to the All-Mount Evans League first team defense for the 2017 football season. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

SECOND TEAM OFFENSE

Other selections: Chase Gallegos (OL), Dylan Smithwick (RB) and Doug Wick (TE), Chaparral; Noah Hicks (RB), Ryan Le (OL) and Chris Yockey (OL), Mountain Vista; Adam Karas (OL), Colton Muller (QB) and Davis Ross (WR), Pomona; Blake Frederickson (OL), Parker Garrison (WR) and Ryan Halpin (WR), Rock Canyon

Offensive All-Purpose: Theorious Robison, Pomona

SECOND TEAM DEFENSE

Aurora selections: Aaron Coats, jr. (LB), Leon Parham, soph. (DL) and Harlan Potts, jr. (LB), Hinkley

Other selections: Jackson Hoops (DL), Chaparral; Brenden Moorehead (DL) and Will Morris (LB), Mountain Vista; Mateo Crespin (DB) and Santos Maguina (DB), Pomona; Ryan Fichtner (DB), Zack Hanna (LB), Tanner Stopkowski (DL) and Zach Wilson (DB), Rock Canyon

Defensive All-Purpose: Trevor Williams, Rock Canyon