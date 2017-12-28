Football: 2017 All-Mount Antero League teams

AURORA | City selections (Aurora Central and Regis Jesuit) and others (Bear Creek, Douglas County, Legacy and Westminster) on the All-Mount Antero League teams as selected by league coaches for the 2017 football season:
2017 ALL-MOUNT ANTERO LEAGUE FOOTBALL TEAMS
FIRST TEAM OFFENSE
Aurora selections: Srikar Chava, sr. (OL), Kiahn Chiku-Martinez (RB), jr., Henry Holt, sr. (OL), Justin Lamb, sr. (All-Purpose), Aubrey Marschel-Parker, sr. (WR) and Pierce Thrasher, sr. (PK), Regis Jesuit
Other selections: George Martinez, jr. (RB) and Kylan Martinez, sr. (OL), Bear Creek; Kaiden Eastman, jr. (OL), Douglas County; Lee Biersner, jr. (OL), Dakota Key, soph. (RB), Alec Lewis, sr. (QB) and Ryan Lynch, sr. (WR), Legacy; Cody Ingraham, sr. (TE), Westminster
FIRST TEAM DEFENSE
Aurora selections: Chris Parrish, sr. (Return Specialist), Aurora Central; Sean Dunnington, sr. (DT), Ben Hecht, sr. (LB), Jake Heimlicher, sr. (DE), Geno Macias, jr. (DB), Patrick Roe, sr. (DB) and Tama Tuitele, sr. (LB), Regis Jesuit
Other selections: Tanis Craiglow, sr. (DE), Axel Gonzalez (Punter) and Josh Ramos Jr., soph. (LB), Bear Creek; Nick Clancy, sr. (LB) and Braydon Nelson, jr. (DB), Douglas County; Marcus Libera, sr. (DT) and Ryan Lynch, sr. (DB), Legacy
Offensive Player of the Year: Justin Lamb, Regis Jesuit. Defensive Player of the Year: Jake Heimlicher, Regis Jesuit. Coach of the Year: Danny Filleman, Regis Jesuit
SECOND TEAM OFFENSE
Aurora selections: Thaddeus Veasley, jr. (OL), Aurora Central; Cade Mendenhall, sr. (WR) and Max Rizzi, jr. (OL), Regis Jesuit
Other selections: Nate Madrid, jr. (WR), Dillon Monk, jr. (RB), Isaiah Romero, jr. (QB), Shawn Vigil, jr. (OL), Bear Creek; Zach Johnson, jr. (RB), Roman Sanchez, sr. (FB), Zach Smith, sr. (OL), Douglas County; Riley Feddema, fr. (PK) and Troy Mittelstedter, sr. (OL), Legacy; Tommy Cherrington, jr. (OL) and Nic Lopez, jr. (All-Purpose), Westminster
SECOND TEAM DEFENSE
Aurora selections: Tremon Rice, sr. (DT) and Michael Thompson, jr. (LB), Aurora Central; Michael Bennett, sr. (DB), Jack Peppercorn, sr. (Punter), Levi Rush, sr. (DT) and AJ Smallwood, sr. (DE), Regis Jesuit
Other selections: Aeneas Maynes, jr. (LB), Bear Creek; John Frenking, sr. (DE) and Nathan Merrilat, jr. (DB), Douglas County; Jacob Duran, soph. (Return Specialist), Jason Trujillo, sr. (LB) and Owen Weber, jr. (DB), Legacy; Matt Harris, jr. (DB) and Noah Silva, sr. (LB), Westminster
HONORABLE MENTION
Aurora selection: Raymond Webster, fr. (LB), Aurora Central
Other selections: Josiah Hernandez, jr. (OL) and Kadin Wilson, jr. (LB), Bear Creek; Micah Smith, sr. (DT), Douglas County; Raul Benitez, sr. (OL), Cody Ingraham, sr. (DT) and Tanner Sisco, jr. (LB), Westminster