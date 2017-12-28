Football: 2017 All-Mount Antero League teams

Regis Jesuit senior Jake Heimlicher, right, overcame extra attention to rack up 18 sacks and collect the Mount Antero League Defensive Player of the Year award for the 2017 football season. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | City selections (Aurora Central and Regis Jesuit) and others (Bear Creek, Douglas County, Legacy and Westminster) on the All-Mount Antero League teams as selected by league coaches for the 2017 football season:

2017 ALL-MOUNT ANTERO LEAGUE FOOTBALL TEAMS

Regis Jesuit junior running back Kiahn Chiku-Martinez (21) had a monster season running the football and earned a spot on the All-Mount Antero League first team offense for the 2017 football season along with lineman Srikar Chava, left. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

FIRST TEAM OFFENSE

Aurora selections: Srikar Chava, sr. (OL), Kiahn Chiku-Martinez (RB), jr., Henry Holt, sr. (OL), Justin Lamb, sr. (All-Purpose), Aubrey Marschel-Parker, sr. (WR) and Pierce Thrasher, sr. (PK), Regis Jesuit

Other selections: George Martinez, jr. (RB) and Kylan Martinez, sr. (OL), Bear Creek; Kaiden Eastman, jr. (OL), Douglas County; Lee Biersner, jr. (OL), Dakota Key, soph. (RB), Alec Lewis, sr. (QB) and Ryan Lynch, sr. (WR), Legacy; Cody Ingraham, sr. (TE), Westminster

FIRST TEAM DEFENSE

Aurora selections: Chris Parrish, sr. (Return Specialist), Aurora Central; Sean Dunnington, sr. (DT), Ben Hecht, sr. (LB), Jake Heimlicher, sr. (DE), Geno Macias, jr. (DB), Patrick Roe, sr. (DB) and Tama Tuitele, sr. (LB), Regis Jesuit

Other selections: Tanis Craiglow, sr. (DE), Axel Gonzalez (Punter) and Josh Ramos Jr., soph. (LB), Bear Creek; Nick Clancy, sr. (LB) and Braydon Nelson, jr. (DB), Douglas County; Marcus Libera, sr. (DT) and Ryan Lynch, sr. (DB), Legacy

Offensive Player of the Year: Justin Lamb, Regis Jesuit. Defensive Player of the Year: Jake Heimlicher, Regis Jesuit. Coach of the Year: Danny Filleman, Regis Jesuit

Aurora Central senior Chris Parrish earned his way onto the All-Mount Antero League first team for his kick return prowess during the 2017 football season. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

SECOND TEAM OFFENSE

Aurora selections: Thaddeus Veasley, jr. (OL), Aurora Central; Cade Mendenhall, sr. (WR) and Max Rizzi, jr. (OL), Regis Jesuit

Other selections: Nate Madrid, jr. (WR), Dillon Monk, jr. (RB), Isaiah Romero, jr. (QB), Shawn Vigil, jr. (OL), Bear Creek; Zach Johnson, jr. (RB), Roman Sanchez, sr. (FB), Zach Smith, sr. (OL), Douglas County; Riley Feddema, fr. (PK) and Troy Mittelstedter, sr. (OL), Legacy; Tommy Cherrington, jr. (OL) and Nic Lopez, jr. (All-Purpose), Westminster

SECOND TEAM DEFENSE

Aurora selections: Tremon Rice, sr. (DT) and Michael Thompson, jr. (LB), Aurora Central; Michael Bennett, sr. (DB), Jack Peppercorn, sr. (Punter), Levi Rush, sr. (DT) and AJ Smallwood, sr. (DE), Regis Jesuit

Other selections: Aeneas Maynes, jr. (LB), Bear Creek; John Frenking, sr. (DE) and Nathan Merrilat, jr. (DB), Douglas County; Jacob Duran, soph. (Return Specialist), Jason Trujillo, sr. (LB) and Owen Weber, jr. (DB), Legacy; Matt Harris, jr. (DB) and Noah Silva, sr. (LB), Westminster

Aurora Central senior Tremon Rice (58) and junior Michael Thompson (34) both earned their way on to the All-Mount Antero League second team defense for the 2017 football season. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

HONORABLE MENTION

Aurora selection: Raymond Webster, fr. (LB), Aurora Central

Other selections: Josiah Hernandez, jr. (OL) and Kadin Wilson, jr. (LB), Bear Creek; Micah Smith, sr. (DT), Douglas County; Raul Benitez, sr. (OL), Cody Ingraham, sr. (DT) and Tanner Sisco, jr. (LB), Westminster