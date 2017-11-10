Football: 2017 Class 5A state playoff scoreboard, schedule

Eaglecrest senior linebacker Kyante Christian (49) leads the Raptors onto the field before their Class 5A state football first round playoff game against Fountain-Fort Carson on Nov. 10, 2017, at Legacy Stadium. Eaglecrest defeated Fountain-Fort Carson 35-14. (Photo by Philip B. Poston/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | The 2017 Class 5A state football playoff scoreboard and schedule. Aurora teams bold and uppercased:

2017 CLASS 5A STATE FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS

Upper bracket

Game 1: No. 1 Valor Christian 35, No. 16 Chaparral 7

Game 2: No. 9 Lakewood (8-2) vs. NO. 8 GRANDVIEW (8-2), noon Nov. 11 at Legacy Stadium

Game 3: No. 4 Pomona 68, No. 13 Poudre 27

Game 4: No. 5 Fairview 55, No. 12 Arvada West 21

Lower bracket

Game 5: No. 3 Columbine 45, No. 14 Highlands Ranch 14

Game 6: NO. 6 REGIS JESUIT 17, No. 11 Mullen 10

Game 7: No. 7 Cherry Creek 34, No. 10 Ralston Valley 21

Game 8: NO. 2 EAGLECREST 35, No. 15 Fountain-Fort Carson 14

Quarterfinals (Nov. 17-18)

Game 9: Game 2 winner vs. No. 1 Valor Christian (11-0)

Game 10: No. 5 Fairview (10-1) vs. No. 4 Pomona (9-2)

Game 11: NO. 6 REGIS JESUIT (9-1) vs. No. 3 Columbine (10-1)

Game 12: No. 7 Cherry Creek (9-2) vs. NO. 2 EAGLECREST (11-0), 1 p.m. Nov. 18 at Legacy Stadium

Semifinals (Nov. 24-25)

Game 13: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner

Game 14: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner

Championship (Dec. 2)

Game 15: Game 13 winner vs. Game 14 winner

