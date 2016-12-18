Football: 2016 All-Plains League Teams

Gateway junior running back Kevin Traylor Jr. (22) went over 1,000 total yards during the 2016 football season and earned his way onto the All-Plains League first team as selected by league coaches. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | City selections (Gateway) and others (Adams City, Chatfield, Dakota Ridge, Golden and Heritage) on the All-Plains League teams as selected by league coaches for the 2016 football season:

Junior quarterback Xavier Delk was one of five Gateway offensive players to earn All-Plains League second team honors for the 2016 football season. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

2016 ALL-PLAINS LEAGUE FOOTBALL TEAMS

FIRST TEAM OFFENSE

Aurora selections: Kevin Traylor Jr. (RB), jr., Gateway

Other selections: John Gerd (OL), sr., Tylor Rowles (RB), sr., Keland Rumsey (WR), jr., Chatfield; Keenan Brown (WR), sr., Keegen Cryder (OL), sr., Drew Dominic (QB), jr., Jon Freddolino (WR), sr., Jacob Soderlin (OL), sr., Dakota Ridge; John Carlson (TE), sr., Brody Csikos (OL), jr., Chase Hansen (QB), sr., Matt McClurg (OL), sr., Preston Mortensen (OL), sr., Tyler Zoesch (RB), jr., Heritage

FIRST TEAM DEFENSE

Other selections: Justin Barley (DT), jr., Chandler Calejo (DB), jr., Dalton Keene (LB), sr., Andrew Mangold (K), sr., Cameron Manzanares (LB), jr., Griffin Moss (DE), jr., Chatfield; Dawson Gorton (DL), sr., Dillon Myers (LB), sr., Joe Setter (DB), sr., Dakota Ridge; Jordan Fehrn (LB), soph., Scotty Holman (DB), jr., Joe Madsen (DE), jr., Golden; Matt Brouillette (LB), jr., Chase Jimenez (S), sr., Josh Martin (DB), jr., Chris Smith (DE), sr., Heritage

Gateway senior Tyreeh Bell (1) made the All-Plains League second team as both a wide receiver and defensive end for the 2016 football season. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

Coach of the Year: Bret McGatlin, Chatfield. Player of the Year: Dalton Keene, Chatfield. Offensive MVP: Keenan Brown, Dakota Ridge. Defensive MVP: Dillon Meyers, Dakota Ridge. Special Teams POTY: Chase Hanson, Heritage

SECOND TEAM OFFENSE

Aurora selections: Tyreeh Bell (WR), sr., Markell Davis (RB), sr., Xavier Delk (QB), jr., Shawn Koehler (C), sr., Ajonte Manlove (WR), jr., Gateway

Other selections: Kevin Cruz (OT), jr., Alex Marquez (RB), sr., Effrain Tinoco (OG), jr., Adams City; Colton Arne (QB), jr., Ben Frenette (RB), jr., Colton Hochevar (C), sr., Erik Palmer (RB), jr., Tyler Sexton (OG), jr., Chatfield; Nate Campanelli (OG), fr., Golden; Mitchell Debban (WR), sr., Heritage

Gateway junior Preston Hoffman (55) made the All-Plains League second team defense as a linebacker for the 2016 football season. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

SECOND TEAM DEFENSE

Aurora selections: Tyreeh Bell (DE), sr., Preston Hoffman (LB), jr., Shawn Koehler (DE), sr., Jason Maes (DB), sr., Erick Torres (K), jr., Gateway

Other selections: Jack Armijo (LB), jr., Gavin Deaguero (LB), jr., Alexis Mar (K), jr., Adams City; Ammon Alvarez (LB), sr., Tim Monroe (DT), jr., Jared Ridl (DB), sr., Keland Rumsey (S), jr., Joey Westfall (DE), jr., Chatfield; David Brandt (LB), sr., Gavin Gines (DL), jr., Ethan Reitan (DB), sr., Dakota Ridge; Chamberlain Harrison (DB), sr., Golden; Caleb Thompson (LB), Heritage

HONORABLE MENTION

Aurora selections: Isaiah Ashfield (OT/LB), sr. and Lewis Griffin (OG/DT), sr., Gateway

Other selections: Carlos Bareera, jr., Marco Padilla, jr. and Simoukda Lounivongsa, sr., Adams City; Benji Cordova, jr., Drew Johnson, sr., Chris Lucas, soph., Andrew Mangold, sr., Artem Tsimbalist, jr. and Zac Zulkoski, sr., Chatfield; Anthony Arneach, sr., Derick Demgen, sr., John McEwen, sr., Graham Metzler, soph., Anthony Montoya, jr., Anthony Salvi (LB), jr., Kyle Scofield, jr., Dakota Ridge; Cameron Denney, jr. and Dawson Kennedy, jr., Golden; John Carlson (DE), sr., Calob Gavin, jr., Jordyn Jimenez, soph., Preston Mortensen (DT), sr., Kyle Sherry, sr. and Mikey Tarter, sr., Heritage