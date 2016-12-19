Football: 2016 All-Mount Wilson League teams

Eaglecrest junior Victor Garnes (12) had a very special 2016 football season, as he was selected as the Mount Wilson League Defensive Player of the Year and also earned first team all-league honors as a defensive back and return specialist. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | Selections from city teams (Eaglecrest and Rangeview) and others (Arvada West, Castle View, Ralston Valley and Rocky Mountain) on the All-Mount Wilson League teams for the 2016 football season:

Dual-threat Eaglecrest junior quarterback Jalen Mergerson (6) was chosen the Mount Wilson League Offensive Most Valuable Player for the 2016 football season. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

2016 ALL-MOUNT WILSON LEAGUE FOOTBALL TEAMS

FIRST TEAM OFFENSE

Aurora selections: Elijah Brockman (OL), sr., Victor Garnes (RB), jr., Jalen Mergerson (QB), jr., Barrett Miller (OL), soph. and Kenny Wantings (RB), jr., Eaglecrest; Josh Hollins (WR), jr. and AJ Thomas (RB), sr., Rangeview

Other selections: Chase Dixon (WR) and Brady Legault (OL), Arvada West; Nolan Kaufenberg (OL) and Hunter Slater (OL), Castle View; Cade Peratt (TE), Ben Raybon (K) and Shayne Whitmyer (All-purpose), Ralston Valley; Chris Baker (OL), Rocky Mountain

Offensive Player of the Year: Jalen Mergerson, Eaglecrest

Rangeview senior AJ Thomas landed on the All-Mount Wilson League team for his play during the 2016 football season. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

FIRST TEAM DEFENSE

Aurora selections: Cody Bardin (LB), jr., Quentin Bowen (LB), sr., Kyante Christian (DT), jr., Victor Garnes (DB & Return specialist), jr. and Kyle Johnson (DB), sr., Eaglecrest

Other selections: Tony Cass (DB) and Garett Shipman (LB), Arvada West; Ryan Brink (DE), David Gonzalez (Punter), Jack Kane (DT) and Riese Lutz (DB), Castle View; Henrik Barndt (DE) and Colby Keiter (LB), Ralston Valley; Jeff Ellis (LB), Rocky Mountain

Defensive Player of the Year: Victor Garnes, Eaglecrest

SECOND TEAM OFFENSE

Aurora selections: Reese Atteberry (OL), fr., Chad Ronish (OL) and Theryne Sandoval-Jimenez (WR), jr., Eaglecrest; Jace Lester (OL), sr., Rangeview

Other selections: Johnny Krutsch (QB), Logan Kurtz (OL) and Joey Perez (RB), Arvada West; Brayden Lucero (RB), Carl Olivas (OL) and Dominic Ursetta (WR), Castle View; Cade Slump (OL) and Shayne Whitmyer (RB), Ralston Valley

SECOND TEAM DEFENSE

Aurora selections: Jace Lester (LB), sr. and Aaron Reed (DB), sr., Rangeview

Other selections: Jack Boyer (DE), Arvada West; Nolan Laufenberg (DT), Brayden Lucero (LB) and Levi Verry (LB), Castle View; Sean Gishwiller (DB), Tyler Shannon (DB), Shayne Whitmyer (DB) and Dylan Zamora (LB), Ralston Valley; Isaiah Baldwin (DT), Teagan Liufau (DE) and Brady Morris (DB), Rocky Mountain