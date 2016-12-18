Football: 2016 All-Mount Massive League teams

AURORA | City selections (Grandview, Overland and Smoky Hill) and others (Arapahoe, Boulder, Doherty) on the All-Mount Massive League teams as selected by league coaches for the 2016 football season:
2016 ALL-MOUNT MASSIVE LEAGUE FOOTBALL TEAMS
FIRST TEAM OFFENSE
Aurora selections: Hayden Blubaugh (RB), sr., Micah Chavez (FB/HB), sr., Gunner Gentry (WR), jr., Gunnar Lamphere (QB), sr., Kohltin Lund (OL), sr., Ben Montgomery (PK), sr. and Robert Moss (OL), sr., Grandview; Ryan Campbell (OL), sr., Smoky Hill
Other selections: Blake Carette (OL), jr., Jack Groth (TE), jr., Arapahoe; Jackson Hussey (OL), jr., Boulder; Matt Breakey (OL/G), sr., Julian Cooks (RB), jr., Zander Offutt (all-purpose), sr., Justin Ragland (WR), sr., Doherty
Offensive Player of the Year: Hayden Blubaugh (RB), sr., Grandview. Coach of the Year: John Schultz, Grandview.
FIRST TEAM DEFENSE
Aurora selections: Aaron Harris (DB), jr., Thomas Jenkins (LB), jr., Jordan Knapke (DB), jr., Luke LaFlam (LB), jr. and Simote Patterson-Samate (DE), jr., Grandview; Donavan Carver (LB), jr., Jaion Colbert (Return specialist), jr. and Cameron Murray (DB/S), jr., Overland
Other selections: Andrew Jorgenson (P), jr. and Alex Smith (LB), jr., Arapahoe; Jack Braymiler (DL), jr., Boulder; Eymon Campbell (LB), sr., Alex Pyzola (DE), sr. and Donte Wiggins (DB/FS), sr., Doherty
Defensive Player of the Year: Alex Pyzola (DE), sr., Doherty
SECOND TEAM OFFENSE
Aurora selections: Carson Mandrell (OL), sr., Grandview; Donavan Carver (RB), jr. and Ramiree Quick (OL/C), jr., Overland; Karson Avila (QB), sr., James Bowers (OL/TE), jr., Demarius Pittman (WR), jr. and Maurice Wyatt (WR), sr., Smoky Hill
Other selections: Grant Cavazos (OL), jr., Scott Dement (WR), jr., Connor Desch (QB), sr. and Nate Rapue (PK), jr., Arapahoe; Alijah Bates (OL/T), soph., Malik Campbell (OL/G), sr., Joe Golden (OL/TE), sr., Nate Knebel (OL/T), jr., Isaac Kubic (WR), jr. and D’Angelo Shepard (WR), jr., Doherty
SECOND TEAM DEFENSE
Aurora selections: Julius Carter Jr. (DB), jr., Kevin Clark (DB/S), jr. and Carson Mandrell (LB), sr., Grandview; Jaion Colbert (DB/S), jr. and DJ Reid (LB), soph., Overland
Other selections: Gannon Gosselin (DL), sr. and Connor Shindoll (DL), sr., Arapahoe; Joe Colucci (DL), jr., Sam Lowery (P), jr. and Cole Peterson (LB), jr., Boulder; Dillon Kelley (DB/CB), sr., Doherty
HONORABLE MENTION
Aurora selection: Javon Thermidore, Overland