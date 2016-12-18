Football: 2016 All-Mount Massive League teams

Grandview senior running back Hayden Blubaugh, center, was selected Offensive Player of the Year for the Mount Massive League for the 2016 football season as selected by league coaches. Kohltin Lund (50) made the All-Mount Massive League first team and Carson Mandrell (52) earned an all-league second team nod as an offensive lineman. (Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | City selections (Grandview, Overland and Smoky Hill) and others (Arapahoe, Boulder, Doherty) on the All-Mount Massive League teams as selected by league coaches for the 2016 football season:

Smoky Hill senior Ryan Campbell (56) earned his way onto the All-Mount Massive League first team on the offensive line for the 2016 football season. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

2016 ALL-MOUNT MASSIVE LEAGUE FOOTBALL TEAMS

FIRST TEAM OFFENSE

Aurora selections: Hayden Blubaugh (RB), sr., Micah Chavez (FB/HB), sr., Gunner Gentry (WR), jr., Gunnar Lamphere (QB), sr., Kohltin Lund (OL), sr., Ben Montgomery (PK), sr. and Robert Moss (OL), sr., Grandview; Ryan Campbell (OL), sr., Smoky Hill

Other selections: Blake Carette (OL), jr., Jack Groth (TE), jr., Arapahoe; Jackson Hussey (OL), jr., Boulder; Matt Breakey (OL/G), sr., Julian Cooks (RB), jr., Zander Offutt (all-purpose), sr., Justin Ragland (WR), sr., Doherty

Offensive Player of the Year: Hayden Blubaugh (RB), sr., Grandview. Coach of the Year: John Schultz, Grandview.

FIRST TEAM DEFENSE

Aurora selections: Aaron Harris (DB), jr., Thomas Jenkins (LB), jr., Jordan Knapke (DB), jr., Luke LaFlam (LB), jr. and Simote Patterson-Samate (DE), jr., Grandview; Donavan Carver (LB), jr., Jaion Colbert (Return specialist), jr. and Cameron Murray (DB/S), jr., Overland

Overland junior defensive back Cameron Murray played his way onto the All-Mount Massive League first team for the 2016 football season. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

Other selections: Andrew Jorgenson (P), jr. and Alex Smith (LB), jr., Arapahoe; Jack Braymiler (DL), jr., Boulder; Eymon Campbell (LB), sr., Alex Pyzola (DE), sr. and Donte Wiggins (DB/FS), sr., Doherty

Defensive Player of the Year: Alex Pyzola (DE), sr., Doherty

SECOND TEAM OFFENSE

Aurora selections: Carson Mandrell (OL), sr., Grandview; Donavan Carver (RB), jr. and Ramiree Quick (OL/C), jr., Overland; Karson Avila (QB), sr., James Bowers (OL/TE), jr., Demarius Pittman (WR), jr. and Maurice Wyatt (WR), sr., Smoky Hill

Other selections: Grant Cavazos (OL), jr., Scott Dement (WR), jr., Connor Desch (QB), sr. and Nate Rapue (PK), jr., Arapahoe; Alijah Bates (OL/T), soph., Malik Campbell (OL/G), sr., Joe Golden (OL/TE), sr., Nate Knebel (OL/T), jr., Isaac Kubic (WR), jr. and D’Angelo Shepard (WR), jr., Doherty

SECOND TEAM DEFENSE

Aurora selections: Julius Carter Jr. (DB), jr., Kevin Clark (DB/S), jr. and Carson Mandrell (LB), sr., Grandview; Jaion Colbert (DB/S), jr. and DJ Reid (LB), soph., Overland

Other selections: Gannon Gosselin (DL), sr. and Connor Shindoll (DL), sr., Arapahoe; Joe Colucci (DL), jr., Sam Lowery (P), jr. and Cole Peterson (LB), jr., Boulder; Dillon Kelley (DB/CB), sr., Doherty

HONORABLE MENTION

Aurora selection: Javon Thermidore, Overland