Football: 2016 All-Mount Antero League teams

Regis Jesuit junior defensive end Jake Heimlicher (15) was a quarterback’s nightmare during the 2016 football season, as he recorded a state-best 22 sacks and earned his way onto the All-Mount Antero League first team as selected by league coaches. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | City selections (Aurora Central and Regis Jesuit) and others (Bear Creek, Douglas County, Legacy and Westminster) on the All-Mount Antero League teams as selected by league coaches for the 2016 football season:

2016 ALL-MOUNT ANTERO LEAGUE FOOTBALL TEAMS

Regis Jesuit senior running back Alfred Jones was selected to the All-Mount Antero League first team for his play during the 2016 football season. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

FIRST TEAM OFFENSE

Aurora selections: Sam Bornhorst (OL), Zach Canales (OL), DJ Jackson (all-purpose), Alfred Jones (RB), Regis Jesuit

Other selections: Andre Renteria (RB), Walker Rumsey (all-purpose), Neil Vanlerberghe (WR), Barry Wesley (OL), Bear Creek; Agustin Marczuk (OL), Douglas County; Seth Hill (OL), Alec Lewis (QB), Anthony Lyle (WR), Ethan Simmons (RB), Ross Smith (OL), Legacy

FIRST TEAM DEFENSE

Aurora selections: Michael Thompson (LB), Aurora Central; Alec Hamilton (LB), Jake Heimlicher (DE), Will Kulick (LB), Patrick Roe (DB), Jack Weigand (DT), Riley Wiggs (DB) and Jared Worrick (PK), Regis Jesuit

Other selections: Jacob Archuleta (LB), Aaron Kim (DB), Dylan Leston (DE), Douglas County; Brandon Fannin (DT), Kyle Freeburg (P), Ryan Lynch (DB), Legacy

Aurora Central sophomore Michael Thompson (52) was selected to the All-Mount Antero league first team as a linebacker for the 2016 football season. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

SECOND TEAM OFFENSE

Aurora selections: Fransisco Aranda (RB) and Jalil Grimes (QB), Aurora Central; Quentin Birch (WR), Sean Dunnington (OL), Aubrey Marschel-Parker (WR), Kiahn Martinez (RB) and Zach Meade (OL), Regis Jesuit

Other selections: Dominic Encinas (all-purpose), Bear Creek; Curtis Edwards (RB), Micah Smith (OL), Douglas County; Braxton Hansen (all-purpose), Troy Mittelstedter (OL), Legacy; Jerel Cummins (all-purpose), Triston Giron (all-purpose), Cody Ingraham (OL), Westminster

SECOND TEAM DEFENSE

Aurora selections: Luis Hernandez (LB), Aurora Central; Ricky Munoz (DB) and Tama Tuitele (LB), Regis Jesuit

Other selections: Brian Sanchez (DB), Vinny Mazzucca (DB) and Gary Tedesko (LB), Bear Creek; John Frenking (DE), Andrew Larson (DT) and Sean McCarty (DB), Douglas County; Austin Mullins (DE) and Brandon Willis (LB), Legacy; Isaiah Szabelski (DT), Westminster