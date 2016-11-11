Football: 2016 Class 5A state playoff scoreboard, schedule

AURORA | The 2016 Class 5A state football playoff scoreboard and schedule. Aurora teams bold and uppercased, second round games times and locations TBA:

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel

FOOTBALL

2016 CLASS 5A STATE FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS

Quarterfinals (Nov. 17-19)

No. 1 Pomona (10-1) at No. 9 Columbine (9-2), TBA

NO. 5 EAGLECREST (11-0) at NO. 4 REGIS JESUIT (10-1), TBA

NO. 6 GRANDVIEW (10-1) at No. 3 Valor Christian (8-3), TBA

No. 7 Cherry Creek (8-3) at No. 2 Mullen (9-2), TBA

Semifinals (Nov. 24-26)

Upper bracket quarterfinal winners

Lower bracket quarterfinal winners

Championship (Dec. 3)

Semifinals winners at Sports Authority Field at Mile High

First round (Nov. 11)

Upper bracket

No. 1 Pomona 42, No. 16 Bear Creek 26

No. 9 Columbine 21, No. 8 Highlands Ranch 17

NO. 4 REGIS JESUIT 48, No. 13 Fairview 28

NO. 5 EAGLECREST 40, No. 12 Chaparral12

Lower bracket

No. 3 Valor Christian 42, NO. 14 CHEROKEE TRAIL 0

NO. 6 GRANDVIEW 37, No. 11 Legacy 7



No. 7 Cherry Creek 14, No. 10 Ralston Valley 0

No. 2 Mullen 53, No. 15 Fountain-Fort Carson 28