Football: 2016 Class 5A state playoff scoreboard, schedule

AURORA | The 2016 Class 5A state football playoff scoreboard and schedule. Aurora teams bold and uppercased, second round games times and locations TBA:
2016 CLASS 5A STATE FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS
Quarterfinals (Nov. 17-19)
No. 1 Pomona (10-1) at No. 9 Columbine (9-2), TBA
NO. 5 EAGLECREST (11-0) at NO. 4 REGIS JESUIT (10-1), TBA
NO. 6 GRANDVIEW (10-1) at No. 3 Valor Christian (8-3), TBA
No. 7 Cherry Creek (8-3) at No. 2 Mullen (9-2), TBA
Semifinals (Nov. 24-26)
Upper bracket quarterfinal winners
Lower bracket quarterfinal winners
Championship (Dec. 3)
Semifinals winners at Sports Authority Field at Mile High
First round (Nov. 11)
Upper bracket
No. 1 Pomona 42, No. 16 Bear Creek 26
No. 9 Columbine 21, No. 8 Highlands Ranch 17
NO. 4 REGIS JESUIT 48, No. 13 Fairview 28
NO. 5 EAGLECREST 40, No. 12 Chaparral12
Lower bracket
No. 3 Valor Christian 42, NO. 14 CHEROKEE TRAIL 0
NO. 6 GRANDVIEW 37, No. 11 Legacy 7
No. 7 Cherry Creek 14, No. 10 Ralston Valley 0
No. 2 Mullen 53, No. 15 Fountain-Fort Carson 28