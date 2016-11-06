Football: 2016 Class 5A state playoff bracket, schedule

AURORA | The 2016 Class 5A state football playoff bracket as released Sunday by the Colorado High School Activities Association. Aurora teams bold and uppercased, games times and locations TBA:
Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel
2016 CLASS 5A STATE FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS
Upper bracket
No. 16 Bear Creek (3-7) at No. 1 Pomona (9-1)
No. 9 Columbine (8-2) at No. 8 Highlands Ranch (7-3)
No. 13 Fairview (8-2) at NO. 4 REGIS JESUIT (9-1), 7 p.m. Nov. 11 at Lou Kellogg Stadium
No. 12 Chaparral (7-3) vs. NO. 5 EAGLECREST (10-0), 7 p.m. Nov. 11 at Legacy Stadium
Lower bracket
NO. 14 CHEROKEE TRAIL (5-5) at No. 3 Valor Christian (7-3), 7 p.m. Nov. 11 at Valor Christian
No. 11 Legacy (8-2) at NO. 6 GRANDVIEW (9-1)
No. 10 Ralston Valley (6-4) at No. 7 Cherry Creek (7-3)
No. 15 Fountain-Fort Carson (3-7) at No. 2 Mullen (8-2)
Quarterfinals (Nov. 17-19)
Bear Creek/Pomona winner vs. Columbine/Highlands Ranch winner
Fairview/REGIS JESUIT winner vs. Chaparral/EAGLECREST winner
CHEROKEE TRAIL/Valor Christian winner vs. Legacy/GRANDVIEW winner
Ralston Valley/Cherry Creek winner vs. Fountain-Fort Carson/Mullen winner
Semifinals (Nov. 24-26)
Upper bracket quarterfinal winners
Lower bracket quarterfinal winners
Championship (Dec. 3)
Semifinals winners at Sports Authority Field at Mile High