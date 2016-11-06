Football: 2016 Class 5A state playoff bracket, schedule

Senior quarterback Gunnar Lamphere (14) and the Grandview football team go into the 2016 Class 5A state football playoffs as the No. 4 seed. The Wolves will play host to No. 11 Legacy in the opening round. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | The 2016 Class 5A state football playoff bracket as released Sunday by the Colorado High School Activities Association. Aurora teams bold and uppercased, games times and locations TBA:

2016 CLASS 5A STATE FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS

Upper bracket

No. 16 Bear Creek (3-7) at No. 1 Pomona (9-1)

No. 9 Columbine (8-2) at No. 8 Highlands Ranch (7-3)

No. 13 Fairview (8-2) at NO. 4 REGIS JESUIT (9-1), 7 p.m. Nov. 11 at Lou Kellogg Stadium

No. 12 Chaparral (7-3) vs. NO. 5 EAGLECREST (10-0), 7 p.m. Nov. 11 at Legacy Stadium

Lower bracket

NO. 14 CHEROKEE TRAIL (5-5) at No. 3 Valor Christian (7-3), 7 p.m. Nov. 11 at Valor Christian

No. 11 Legacy (8-2) at NO. 6 GRANDVIEW (9-1)

No. 10 Ralston Valley (6-4) at No. 7 Cherry Creek (7-3)

No. 15 Fountain-Fort Carson (3-7) at No. 2 Mullen (8-2)

Quarterfinals (Nov. 17-19)

Bear Creek/Pomona winner vs. Columbine/Highlands Ranch winner

Fairview/REGIS JESUIT winner vs. Chaparral/EAGLECREST winner

CHEROKEE TRAIL/Valor Christian winner vs. Legacy/GRANDVIEW winner

Ralston Valley/Cherry Creek winner vs. Fountain-Fort Carson/Mullen winner

Semifinals (Nov. 24-26)

Upper bracket quarterfinal winners

Lower bracket quarterfinal winners

Championship (Dec. 3)

Semifinals winners at Sports Authority Field at Mile High