Football: 2016 All-Mount Evans League teams

Cherokee Trail senior running back Brenden Holt (5) rushed for nearly 1,100 yards and 10 touchdowns during the 2016 season, earning a spot on the All-Mount Evans League first team. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | City selections (Cherokee Trail and Hinkley) and others (Chaparral, Mountain Vista, Pomona and Rock Canyon) for the All-Mount Evans League teams for the 2016 football season as selected by league coaches:

Cherokee Trail senior linebacker Max Gonzales, left, earned his way onto the All-Mount Evans League first team for the 2016 football season. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

2016 ALL-MOUNT EVANS LEAGUE FOOTBALL TEAMS

FIRST TEAM

Aurora selections: Ruben Estrada (OL), Max Gonzales (LB), Brenden Holt (RB), Sean Roberts (P) and Josh Zambrano (DB), Cherokee Trail

Other selections: Tristan Deitz (LB), Kijana Philips (RB), Ethan Reid (OL), Peyton Ross (return specialist) and Semaj Stewart (DB), Chaparral; Tristan Dean (WR), Judd Erickson (QB), Mason Folz (PK), Jake Frane (DE), Zach Hammer (DB) and Peter Park (OL), Mountain Vista; Max Borghi (all purpose), Cameron Gonzales (RB), Isaiah Hirtler (DT), Drew Johnson (OL), Isaac Lopez (OL), Brandon Micale (DE), Billy Pospisil (WR), Uriah Vigil (DB) and Garrett Zanon (LB), Pomona; Blake Frederickson (OL), Brandon Martinez (LB) and Mack Minturn (DT), Rock Canyon

Offensive Player of the Year: Max Borghi, Pomona. Defensive Player of the Year: Garrett Zanon, Pomona. Coach of the Year: Jay Madden, Pomona

Hinkley senior Omari Walker (30) earned his way onto the All-Mount Evans League second team for the 2016 football season. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

SECOND TEAM

Aurora selections: Ian Kelly (OL), Chase King (DE), Quinton Powell (DB), KJ Sapp (WR), Darius Swanson (DB) and Marc Thomas (LB), Cherokee Trail; Will West (LB) and Omari Walker (DB), Hinkley

Other selections: Chase Gallegos (OL), Jacob Hawkins (OL), Carnell Lewis (RB), Garrett Lowry (DB), Mikey McClelland (DT), Peyton Ross (WR), Conor Rovig (DE), Jacob Stanton (LB) and Isaac Wilson (LB), Chaparral; Jack Davis (OL), Chad Long (RB) and Kellen Parker (WR), Mountain Vista; Isaac Lopez (DT), Ryan Marquez (QB), Levi Toney (OL) and Tyler Thimsen (DB), Pomona; Duke Avery (RB), Cade Chapman (OL), Michael Keen (WR) and Benett Miller (DB), Rock Canyon