Football: 2016 All-East Metro League teams

Vista PEAK junior quarterback Derrick Smashum (15) received the Most Valuable Player award from East Metro League coaches for the 2016 season. He is also one of six Vista PEAK players to earn all-league first team honors. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | City selections (Vista PEAK) and others (Denver North, Kennedy, Lincoln, Palmer Ridge and Thomas Jefferson) on the All-East Metro League teams as selected by league coaches for the 2016 football season:

Vista PEAK sophomore Tyshun Hamilton was selected the Special Teams MVP of the East Metro League for the 2016 football season and also made the all-league first team in voting of league coaches. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

2016 ALL-EAST METRO LEAGUE FOOTBALL TEAMS

FIRST TEAM

Aurora selections: J.J. Augustus (WR/DB), soph., Tyshun Hamilton (WR/DB), soph.; Marcus Hart (OL/DL), sr.; Dylan Holt (WR/LB), sr.; Daniel Smashum (WR/DB), jr. and Derrick Smashum (QB/DB), jr., Vista PEAK

Other selections: Marcellino Coronado (RB), sr., Devon Fresquez (TE), jr., Vincente Sanchez (OL), jr. and Mason White (DB), sr., Denver North; Jalen Estep (WR), sr., Alex Martin (LB), jr. and D’Shawn Wright (DL), jr., Kennedy; Juan Estrada (OL), jr., Elijah Grossetle (RB), jr., Angelo Rodriguez (DL), jr. and Giovanni Rodriguez (LB), sr., Lincoln; Bryan Boatman (WR), sr., Aidan Cullen (OL), soph., Ty Evans (QB), soph., Jack Harper (LB), sr., Zach Hester (DL), jr., Greyson Matalus (LB), sr., Cory McLellan (DB), jr. and Chase Walks (OL), sr., Palmer Ridge; Donavaughn Bamcom (RB/LB), sr., Mufasa Brantley (DB/RB), fr., Jaevin Douglas (DB/WR), jr., Davcon Hunter (LB/RB), fr., Alex Kah (WR), sr., Justin Vigil (WR), sr., Dane Washington (QB), sr., Thomas Jefferson

Vista PEAK senior Dylan Holt (1) played well enough on both sides of the football during the 2016 season to make the All-East Metro League first team. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

Overall finish: 1. Palmer Ridge, 2. Thomas Jefferson, 3. VISTA PEAK, 4. Lincoln, 5. Denver North, 6. Kennedy

Most Valuable Player: Derrick Smashum, Vista PEAK. Offensive Line MVP: Juan Estrada, Lincoln. Defensive Line MVP: Zach Hesster, Palmer Ridge. Offensive Skill MVP: Ty Evans, Palmer Ridge. Defensive Skill MVP: Donavaughn Bamcom, Thomas Jefferson. Specialist MVP: Tyshun Hamilton, Vista PEAK. Coach(es) of the Year: Derrick Martin, Thomas Jefferson & Tom Pulford, Palmer Ridge

All-State Game nominations: Donavaughn Bamcom, RB, Thomas Jefferson; DYLAN HOLT, LB, VISTA PEAK; Chase Walks, OL, Palmer Ridge

SECOND TEAM

Aurora selections: Rosdrick Anderson (DB), sr., Tyrese Bailey (RB), jr., Jeremiah Blackwood (RB/LB), soph., Skyler Garcia (OL/DL), jr., Sammy Kane (DB), soph. and Dechlyn Miller (LB), jr., Vista PEAK

Senior defensive lineman Marcus Hart (58) earned an All-East Metro League first team nod for the 2016 football season. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

Other selections: Josias Chavez (OL), sr. and Lazarus West (WR), sr., Denver North; Elise Horta (RB), fr., Kennedy; Musa Abdikadir (DB), sr., Isaiah Albright (DB), soph., Richard Albright (DL), sr., Edgar Estrada (DB), jr. and Donovan Romero (QB), sr., Lincoln; Ben Busath (DB), sr., Cam Colangelo (DB), jr., Jake Dillon (DL), soph., Nate Holmes (DB), jr., Joel Krause (OL), sr. and Anthony Roberson (Ath), fr., Palmer Ridge; Adrian Chambers (DB), sr., Jarrell Cobbs (DL/TE), jr., Sam Cole (OL/DL), soph., Colten Hook (OL/DL), sr., Ayrton Nichols (DB), sr., John Turner (WR), sr. and Kayne Walton (C), jr., Thomas Jefferson