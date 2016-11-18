Football: Eaglecrest, Regis Jesuit battle to represent Aurora in 5A state semifinals

Sophomore Kiahn Martinez, left, is one of three outstanding running backs the Regis Jesuit football team can employ during its Class 5A state football playoff quarterfinal game against Eaglecrest on Nov. 18, 2016, at Lou Kellogg Stadium. The fourth-seeded Raiders play host to the fifth-seeded and undefeated Raptors at 7 p.m. (Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel)

At least one city team is headed to the semifinals of the Class 5A state football playoffs, the question is which one?

Fourth-seeded Regis Jesuit and fifth-seeded Eaglecrest will decide that on the field on the field at Lou Kellogg Stadium at 7 p.m. Nov. 18 after both posted decisive victories in the opening round of the 5A state playoffs.

The two local programs — who come into the game with only one loss between them — meet for only the second time in the past 16 seasons. The previous matchup also came in the postseason, a 49-0 Regis Jesuit victory in 2009 in a game played in a significant snowstorm. In that season, both teams were seeded in the 20s of the then 32-team playoff field, but the rematch pits two top-five seeds who are legitimate challengers to win the 5A state championship.

The effectiveness of junior running back Kenny Wantings, center, has been a key for the Eaglecrest offense as the Raptors aim to continue an undefeated season and make it to the Class 5A state semifinals. (Photo by Michael Ortiz/Aurora Sentinel)

“The playoff excitement is what you live to coach for,” said Regis Jesuit coach Danny Filleman, who guides the Raiders into the postseason for the second time since arriving from Arizona.

“You have to put it on the line every week and it’s a chess match. It’s about who is playing the best football the time and who gets the breaks. It’s a little bit of everything.”

Indeed, it would be hard to decide which Aurora program is playing the best football right now. Coach Mike Schmitt’s Eaglecrest team is the only unbeaten squad remaining in 5A at 11-0, while Filleman’s Regis Jesuit squad has won nine straight lopsided contests since a Week 2 loss to Mullen.

The Raptors 40-12 victory over 12th-seeded Chaparral Nov. 11 at Legacy Stadium to open the playoffs.

Eaglecrest— now three wins from matching the school’s 1993 team that went undefeated and won the 5A state crown — continues to win with a very effective recipe: physical play and a dominating rushing game, difference making plays by junior Victor Garnes and a defense that flat makes plays.

Garnes scored via rush, kickoff return and interception return in the win over Chaparral, while junior Kenny Wantings picked up 123 yards and a touchdown on the ground and Eaglecrest’s defense allowed just 12 points to a Wolverines’ attack that had scored 42 or more points in three of its last four outings.

That being said, junior quarterback Jalen Mergerson has had plenty of outstanding games throwing the football, so the Raptors have the ability to put up points in any style of game.

“I think what’s been good for us is we’ve been able to be different offensively depending on what we’ve needed,” Schmitt said. “The last four weeks, we haven’t thrown the ball as much and been able to run it pretty well, but we practice a lot of different things. Our kids are very intelligent and Jalen can handle so many different plays.

“I’m an old school, split back, veer guy, but we can throw it around the yard when we have to.”

The offense has been steady, but Schmitt gives the tip of the cap to his defense when it comes to the biggest difference from last season to this season.

A unit that has allowed the second-fewest points in 5A features a dynamic defensive backfield with Garnes and unsung cornerbacks in senior Kyle Johnson and junior Jon Heupel, quality linebacker play from junior Cody Harbin and sophomore Tyler Dufour among others and a line keyed by Keyante Christian and others which allowed Eaglecrest to move outstanding senior Elijah Brockman to the offensive side of the football and remained strong.

Regis Jesuit’s winning formula also hasn’t been difficult to decipher. Offensively, it’s been giving the ball to any and all of its stable of running backs in senior Alfred Jones, junior DJ Jackson and sophomore Kiahn Martinez and trust the offensive line to give them a bit of a whole.

All three ballcarriers have scored a touchdown in eight of the Regis Jesuit’s 11 games and the concern they cause defenses has helped open things up for quarterbacks Justin Lamb and Michael McPeek, who have some reliable targets in the passing game in senior Quentin Birch and juniors Aubrey Marschel-Parker and Cade Mendenhall.

The running game is a huge plus for Filleman, who finds himself with a unique situation.

“This is my 20th year coaching and I haven’t had three outstanding running backs like this,” Filleman said. “Usually, you have one good one or maybe one and a backup, but we have three guys who can start at any given time. Our running backs coach does a great job of rotating them in and I really don’t pay attention to who goes in.

“They all have different styles, but they all have the ability to make the big play or get the short yards.”

Regis Jesuit’s defense, meanwhile, concerns Schmitt primarily because of its plus-24 turnover margin, while Filleman is similarly preoccupied with how to keep the ball away from Garnes and the Raptors’ ballhawking defensive backs.

Both coaches agree that the key to the game, and most games for that matter, is protecting the football.

For his part, Schmitt is just relishing his team’s spot in the final eight as the one team that remains in the quarterfinals without a longstanding tradition of deep playoff runs.

“We’ve had good teams the last couple of years and I think our young guys have been in the fire, even though we missed the playoffs last season,” Schmitt said. “Their attitude has been great. All of a sudden, it’s nice to be sitting there in the final eight and playing one of the last four games going on this weekend.”

The winner moves on to play the winner of the quarterfinal between No. 1 Pomona and No. 9 Columbine.

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel