CENTENNIAL | The Eaglecrest boys basketball team posted its largest margin of victory of the 2016-17 season thus far with a 69-32 win over visiting Cherry Creek on Jan. 18, 2017. The Raptors got 16 points from Colbey Ross, 14 from Ikenna Ozor and 10 from Joshua Walton to knock off the Bruins and create a four-way tie atop the Centennial League standings. Full recap and box score from the game, here. (Video by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)