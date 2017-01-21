Boys Basketball: WATCH — Eaglecrest rallies, beats Smoky Hill in wild finish

AURORA | The house was packed and the Eaglecrest and Smoky Hill boys basketball teams put on a Centennial League show on Jan. 20, 2017. The Raptors led early, but the Buffs had a huge third quarter to take a seven-point lead into the final period. Eaglecrest clawed its way back, scored 27 points in the final period and came away with a 64-63 victory on Smoky Hill’s home floor when senior Colbey Ross hit a 3-pointer with less than a second left. Watch some of the key plays that led to the fantastic finish in a wild atmosphere. The teams play again on Feb. 15 at Eaglecrest. (Video by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)