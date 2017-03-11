Boys Basketball: Walton free throw lifts Eaglecrest over Rock Canyon into second straight 5A state final

Eaglecrest senior Josh Walton (10) shakes hands with fans after his free throw with 0.8 of a second left in overtime lifted the Raptors to a 61-60 victory over Rock Canyon in a Class 5A boys state basketball semifinal game on March 10, 2017, at the Denver Coliseum. Eaglecrest moved into the 5A state final against George Washington in a game scheduled for 8:30 p.m. on March 11 on the same floor. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

DENVER | Josh Walton got mad at himself for missing a free throw with 0.8 seconds left in overtime of Friday night’s Class 5A boys state basketball semifinal.

Fortunately for the Eaglecrest senior, he got another one.

Walton knocked down the back end of a pair of free throws he earned with a drive to the basket and it served as the final blow in the top-seeded Raptors’ 61-60 victory over No. 5 Rock Canyon in a heavyweight slugfest in front of a raucous crowd at the Denver Coliseum.

The shot finally put a dagger into the hopes of the Jaguars, who built a lead as large as four points in overtime, but couldn’t put away the veteran Raptors, who earned their way into the state championship game for the second straight season. They also earned a chance to send longtime head coach John Olander out with his second state state title.

Eaglecrest takes on third-seeded George Washington — a 61-56 winner over No. 2 ThunderRidge in the other semifinal — at 8:30 p.m. Saturday at the Denver Coliseum. The game follows another Aurora team, the Grandview girls, playing for the 5A state championship. The 5A girls final is slated for 6:30 p.m.

Senior Colbey Ross delivered a team-high 25 points for Eaglecrest, including six of its seven points in overtime.

Back-to-back Ross baskets — the second made possible by a Victor Garnes’ steal — helped the Raptors quickly erase a 60-56 deficit with a little over a minute remaining.

In a tie game, Eaglecrest forced a turnover to take possession with 4.4 seconds left and inbounded the ball to Walton, who drove the length of the floor. He drew a foul on Rock Canyon’s Nick Janedis and stepped to the line with 0.8 seconds remaining.

Walton dropped in the second of his two attempts to give him 13 points — as the only other Eaglecrest player in double figures — and the Jaguars’ baseball pass to the other end of the court was broken up as time expired.

Junior Sam Masten scored a game-high 34 points, 20 of them in the second half and overtime, to lead Rock Canyon, which had upset Grandview in a buzzer-beater in the Great 8.

(1) EAGLECREST 61, (5) ROCK CANYON 60 (OT)

Score by quarters:

Rock Canyon 17 11 13 13 6 — 60

Eaglecrest 12 8 20 14 7 — 61

ROCK CANYON (60)

Tyson Gilbert 4 4-4 15, JT Bley 1 0-0 2, Sam Masten 11 8-11 34, Joe Bryson 1 1-2 3, Colin Rardin 2 1-2 6, Nick Janedis 0 0-0 0, Carter Coonts 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 14-19 60.

EAGLECREST (61)

Victor Garnes 3 1-1 8, Colbey Ross 8 8-8 25, Austin Forsberg 2 0-0 5, Ikenna Ozor 3 0-0 6, Nate Bokol 1 0-0 2, Josh Walton 4 5-8 13, Xai’Vion Jackson 1 0-1 2, Morgan Brown 0 0-0 0, Jamey Rich 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 14-18 61.

3-point field goals — Rock Canyon (8): Sam Masten 4, Tyson Gilbert 3, Colin Rardin; Eaglecrest (3): Austin Forsberg, Victor Garnes, Colbey Ross. Total fouls — Rock Canyon 16, Eaglecrest 18. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — None.