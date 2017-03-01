Boys Basketball: Vista PEAK vs. Pueblo South 4A Sweet 16 preview capsule

Senior Marquise Johnson (12) got to the basket early and often on his way to 19 points to help the Vista PEAK boys basketball team to a 52-47 win over Ponderosa in a 2017 Class 4A boys state basketball second round playoff game on Feb. 25, 2017, at Vista PEAK Prep. The Bison moved on to a Great 8 matchup at 6 p.m. March 1 against Pueblo South at the Pueblo Events Center. (Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | Preview capsule for the 2017 Class 4A boys state basketball Sweet 16 matchup of Vista PEAK vs. Pueblo East on March 1, 2017 at the Pueblo Events Center:

AURORA 2017 BOYS 4A SWEET 16 PREVIEW CAPSULE

NO. 15 VISTA PEAK (20-4) AT NO. 2 PUEBLO SOUTH (18-6), 6 P.M.



BREAKDOWN: This Jim Baggot Regional contest pits a Vista PEAK team that has won eight straight games against a Pueblo South squad that on a winning streak of the same length. The teams met in non-league play on Jan. 11 with Pueblo South winning 54-40 at Vista PEAK.

VISTA PEAK

VISTA PEAK: The Bison moved into the Sweet 16 with a 52-47 home win over Ponderosa on Feb. 25 in the first home playoff game in program history. Coach Gary Childress’ Vista PEAK team — the EMAC’s second-place team — came off a first round bye and dictated the tempo for the most part against the Mustangs and used the momentum from a large home crowd to advance. Senior G Marquise Johnson plagued Ponderosa with his ability to get to the basket and led the Bison with 19 points, while senior G Tre Early knocked down three 3-pointers on his way to 16 and senior F Dylan Holt added nine points…For the season, Vista PEAK has four players who average double figures in scoring in Johnson (13.3 ppg), Early (12.1 ppg), junior G Te’Rae Johnson (11.7 ppg) and Holt (10.6), who is also the leading rebounder at 7.3 per contest for a team without much size. Senior G Quincy Sanders is an additional scoring threat and ranks second on the Bison behind Marquise Johnson in assists per game (2.5 to Johnson’s 3.2) and steals per game (1.8 to Johnson’s 3.0). Sanders poured in a team-high 13 points in the first meeting with Pueblo South, a game in which Childress didn’t have either Marquise Johnson or Dylan Holt in the lineup.

PUEBLO SOUTH

PUEBLO SOUTH: The Colts made a run to the Great 8 round of the playoffs in the 2014-15 season, but lost in the Sweet 16 last season. Coach DJ Johnson’s team — the South Central League runner-up — had a first round bye as well and then downed 34th-seeded Windsor 56-47 on Feb. 25. Pueblo South couldn’t quite shake the Wizards until the fourth quarter. Senior G Deshiloh Stanley posted his fourth straight game with 18 or more points as his 19-point effort led the way, while junior G Tonay Aragon added eight and 6-foot-6 junior F Jeremy Cody added seven…For the season, the Colts feature a trio of double-digit scorers in Stanley (15.1 ppg), Cody (12.5) and junior F Marcell Barbee (11.7 ppg), with Aragon (9.6 ppg) just on the outside. Stanley knocked down five 3-pointers and scored 21 against Vista PEAK in the first meeting.

