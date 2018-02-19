Boys Basketball: Vista PEAK takes No. 24 seed into 4A postseason

Senior Te’Rae Johnson, center, and the Vista PEAK boys basketball team enter the Class 4A postseason as a dangerous No. 24 seed. The Bison have won six games in a row and play host to No. 41 Standley Lake (10-13) at 7 p.m. Feb. 21 to open the postseason. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | Keenon Clement believes he has a team at Vista PEAK that nobody in the Class 4A boys basketball playoffs is going to want to play.

The 14-9 Bison will try to do some damage in the postseason from the No. 24 overall seed, which is where they ended up when the 4A postseason brackets were released Sunday by the Colorado High School Activities Association.

Vista PEAK is set to play host to No. 41 Standley Lake (10-13) at 7 p.m. Wednesday to open the postseason. The winner moves on to play at road game at No. 9 Valor Christian (15-8) Feb. 24 in the second round of play in the Larry Brunson Regional.

Clement’s Bison come into the playoffs on a six-game winning streak and finished in second place in the EMAC standings, a game behind Rangeview.

Vista PEAK appeared in the 4A Sweet 16 in each of the past two seasons under former coach Gary Childress.

The Bison have the go-to player needed for postseason moments in senior guard Te’Rae Johnson, who has averaged a career-high 18.2 points per game, while AJ LaCabe (8.0 ppg), transfer Jaquan Roberts (7.8 ppg), Jaron LaCabe (7.7 ppg) and Jaerron Hunter (7.3 ppg) add extra punch.

2018 CLASS 4A BOYS BASKETBALL STATE PLAYOFFS

LARRY BRUNSON REGIONAL

First round byes: No. 1 Pueblo South (21-2); No. 8 Evergreen (18-5); No. 9 Valor Christian (15-8); No. 16 Montrose (17-6)

First round (Feb. 21)

Game 2: No. 33 Pueblo County (11-12) at No. 32 Conifer (12-11)

Game 4: No. 48 Centaurus (8-15) at No. 17 Elizabeth (16-7)

Game 6: No. 40 Greeley Central (10-13) at No. 25 Battle Mountain (13-9), 6 p.m.

Game 8: No. 41 Standley Lake (10-13) at NO. 24 VISTA PEAK (14-9), 7 p.m.

Second round (Feb. 24)

Game 33: Game 2 winner at No. 1 Pueblo South (21-2)

Game 34: Game 4 winner at No. 16 Montrose (17-6)

Game 35: Game 6 winner at No. 8 Evergreen (18-5)

Game 36: Game 8 winner at No. 9 Valor Christian (15-8), 7 p.m.