AURORA | Grandview senior guard Kain Mack talks about his game-winning shot in the closing seconds of the Wolves’ 70-67 Centennial League boys basketball victory over Eaglecrest on Jan. 13, 2017, at Grandview High School. The Wolves scored 31 points in the fourth quarter to rally from a deficit as large as 20 points to beat the rival Raptors. (Video by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

