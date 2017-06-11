Boys Basketball: Six Aurora teams set for expanded C3 Challenge

Smoky Hill’s Kyle Cabs, center, pulls down a rebound during the Buffaloes’ game against Regis Jesuit at the 2016 C3 Challenge summer boys basketball tournament. The C3 Challenge returns June 13-15, 2017, with six Aurora teams in the field. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

CENTENNIAL | The C3 Challenge boys basketball tournament — a popular summer offering for Aurora teams in recent years — is set to run June 13-15 with six city teams in the field.

Cherokee Trail, Grandview, Overland, Regis Jesuit, Smoky Hill and Vista PEAK represent Aurora among a group of 24 teams from a variety of power conferences that has expanded greatly since it was started a few years ago as strictly a battle between Centennial and Continental league teams.

Vista PEAK — under the guidance of new head coach Keenon Clement — joins the mix for the first time, while Cherokee Trail, Grandview, Overland, Regis Jesuit and Smoky Hill have all played in the tournament since its inception.

Defending Class 5A state champion Eaglecrest, which also has a new head coach in Jarris Krapcha, is unable to play due to a prior commitment.

Every team plays twice a day for a total of six games, with two days of pool play determining the matchups for the final day.

Past tournaments have taken place exclusively at Heritage High School — Eagles’ coach Jentry Byleveld is the but due to construction is being played at both Arapahoe and Rock Canyon.

Grandview had Aurora’s best record at last season’s C3 Challenge, as the Wolves posted a 5-1 overall record, including a 59-55 loss to Valor Christian in the championship game. Smoky Hill finished 4-2, Cherokee Trail and Overland 3-3 and Regis Jesuit 2-4 last season.

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel

2017 C3 CHALLENGE SUMMER BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

June 13 (at Arapahoe High School)

8-9 a.m.: Castle View vs. Golden (Main Gym) & Heritage vs. Columbine (Aux. Gym); 9-10 a.m.: Heritage vs. Golden (Main Gym) & Castle View vs. Columbine (Aux. Gym); 10-11 a.m.: Arapahoe vs. Fairview (Main Gym) & VISTA PEAK vs. Rocky Mountain (Aux. Gym); 11 a.m.-noon: VISTA PEAK vs. Fairview (Main Gym) & Arapahoe vs. Rocky Mountain (Aux. Gym); Noon-1 p.m.: Fruita Monument vs. Mullen (Main Gym) & Mountain Vista vs. CHEROKEE TRAIL; 1-2 p.m.: Mountain Vista vs. Mullen (Main Gym) & Fruita Monument vs. CHEROKEE TRAIL (Aux. Gym); 2-3 p.m.: Chaparral vs. Chatfield (Main Gym) & REGIS JESUIT vs. GRANDVIEW (Aux. Gym); 3-4 p.m.: REGIS JESUIT vs. Chatfield (Main Gym) & Chaparral vs. GRANDVIEW (Aux. Gym)

June 13 (at Rock Canyon High School)

10-11 a.m.: Rock Canyon vs. SMOKY HILL (Main Gym) & OVERLAND vs. Ponderosa (Aux. Gym); 11 a.m.-noon: Ponderosa vs. SMOKY HILL (Main Gym) & Rock Canyon vs. OVERLAND (Aux. Gym); Noon-1 p.m.: Doherty vs. Cherry Creek (Main Gym) & Valor Christian vs. ThunderRidge; 1-2 p.m.: ThunderRidge vs. Doherty (Main Gym) & Valor Christian vs. Cherry Creek (Aux. Gym)

June 14 (at Arapahoe High School)

8-9 a.m.: REGIS JESUIT vs. Arapahoe (Main Gym) & Heritage vs. VISTA PEAK (Aux. Gym); 9-10 a.m.: Heritage vs. Arapahoe (Main Gym) & REGIS JESUIT vs. VISTA PEAK (Aux. Gym); 10-11 a.m.: Golden vs. Mullen (Main Gym) & Fairview vs. Mountain Vista (Aux. Gym); 11 a.m.-noon: Mountain Vista vs. Golden (Main Gym) & Fairview vs. Mullen (Aux. Gym); Noon-1 p.m.: Chatfield vs. Castle View (Main Gym) & Doherty vs. CHEROKEE TRAIL; 1-2 p.m.: CHEROKEE TRAIL vs. Chatfield (Main Gym) & Doherty vs. Castle View (Aux. Gym); 2-3 p.m.: Columbine vs. GRANDVIEW (Main Gym) & Chaparral vs. Valor Christian (Aux. Gym); 3-4 p.m.: GRANDVIEW vs. Valor Christian (Main Gym) & Chaparral vs. Columbine (Aux. Gym)

June 14 (at Rock Canyon High School)

10-11 a.m.: OVERLAND vs. ThunderRidge (Main Gym) & SMOKY HILL vs. Rocky Mountain (Aux. Gym); 11 a.m.-noon: OVERLAND vs. Rocky Mountain (Main Gym) & SMOKY HILL vs. ThunderRidge (Aux. Gym); Noon-1 p.m.: Rock Canyon vs. Fruita Monument (Main Gym) & Cherry Creek vs. Ponderosa; 1-2 p.m.: Fruita Monument vs. Ponderosa (Main Gym) & Rock Canyon vs. Cherry Creek (Aux. Gym)

June 15 (at Arapahoe High School)

8-9 a.m.: Heritage vs. Seed No. 16 (Main Gym) & Seed No. 14 vs. Seed No. 15 (Aux. Gym); 9-10 a.m.: Winners of 8 a.m. games (Main Gym) & Losers of 8 a.m. games (Aux. Gym); 10-11 a.m.: Seed No. 1 vs. Seed No. 4 (Main Gym) & Seed No. 2 vs. Seed No. 3 (Aux. Gym); 11 a.m.-noon: Winners of 10 a.m. games (Main Gym) & Losers of 10 a.m. games (Aux. Gym); Noon-1 p.m.: Seed No. 17 vs. Seed No. 20 (Main Gym) & Seed No. 18 vs. Seed No. 19; 1-2 p.m.: Winners of noon games (Main Gym) & Losers of noon games (Aux. Gym); 2-3 p.m.: Seed No. 21 vs. Seed No. 24 (Main Gym) & Seed No. 22 vs. Seed No. 23 (Aux. Gym); 3-4 p.m.: Winners of 2 p.m. games (Main Gym) & Losers of 2 p.m. games (Aux. Gym)

June 15 (at Rock Canyon High School)

10-11 a.m.: Rock Canyon vs. Seed No. 8 (Main Gym) & Seed No. 6 vs. Seed No. 7 (Aux. Gym); 11 a.m.-noon: Winners of 10 a.m. games (Main Gym) & Losers of 10 a.m. games (Aux. Gym); Noon-1 p.m.: Seed No. 9 vs. Seed No. 12 (Main Gym) & Seed No. 10 vs. Seed No. 11; 1-2 p.m.: Winners of noon games (Main Gym) & Losers of noon games (Aux. Gym)