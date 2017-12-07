Boys Basketball: Rock Canyon holds off Overland 62-56 to stay unbeaten

Overland junior Jalone Rice (22) and senior Goy Wang (15) close on Rock Canyon’s Blake Williams as he puts up a short shot in the paint during the first half of a non-league boys basketball game on Dec. 7, 2017, at Overland High School. The visiting Jags survived a late rally by the Trailblazers to win 62-56. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | On its way to a 5-0 start, the Rock Canyon boys basketball team has won twice in two of the most difficult places to play in Aurora.

Two days after beating defending Class 5A state champion Eaglecrest by six points, the Jaguars posted the same margin of victory over Overland on the Trailblazers’ home floor Thursday night.

Overland had its chances to catch up in the closing minutes, but couldn’t make plays in the clutch and fell to Sam Masten, Tyson Gilbert and top-ranked Rock Canyon 62-56 in front of a lively crowd.

Senior Tucson Redding knocked down three fourth-quarter 3-pointers on his way to a team-high 18 points and senior Goy Wang tallied 10 for coach Danny Fisher’s 0-2 Overland team, which played for the first time in nearly a week after a Dec. 1 loss at Regis Jesuit.

The Trailblazers fell behind by 11 points with just under two minutes left in the third quarter on a 3-pointer by Rock Canyon reserve Jaylen Eikenberg, but used pressure defense to get back into the game.

Redding drained back-to-back 3 pointers with just over a minute left in regulation and senior Daijon Smith followed up the latter with a steal and earned his way to the free throw line with a chance to tie the game at 58 with 41.3 seconds remaining.

Both of Smith’s free throws missed, however, and Gilbert made four free throws in the final 30 seconds — part of an 11-for-12 showing for him on the night at the charity stripe, including 8-for-8 in the final period — to get the Jags the win.

Overland turns around and plays host to George Washington (3-1) — last season’s 5A runner-up at 7 p.m. Friday.

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel

ROCK CANYON 62, OVERLAND 56

Score by quarters:

Rock Canyon 13 19 16 16 — 62

Overland 10 14 13 19 — 56

ROCK CANYON (62)

Blake Williams 5 2-2 14, Nick Janedis 0 0-0 0, Sam Masten 10 0-3 23, Tyson Gilbert 1 11-12 14, Joe Bryson 1 4-6 6, Jaylen Eikenberg 2 0-0 5, Mason Wiest 1 0-0 2, Matt Rich 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 17-23 62.

OVERLAND (56)

Daijon Smith 0 1-4 1, Tucson Redding 6 2-2 18, Stephen Hayes 2 0-0 4, Goy Wang 5 0-1 10, Laolu Oke 1 0-0 2, Hezekiah Swanson 3 0-0 7, Jalon’e Rice 1 0-0 2, Alex Pena-Avila 2 0-0 5, Ryland Clark III 2 3-3 7. Totals 21 6-10 56.

3-point field goals — Rock Canyon (7): Sam Masten 3, Blake Williams 2, Jaylen Eikenberg, Tyson Gilbert; Overland (6): Tucson Redding 4, Alex Pena-Avila, Hezekiah Swanson. Total fouls — Rock Canyon 15, Overland 21. Fouled out — Overland: Daijon Smith.