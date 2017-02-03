Boys Basketball: Rangeview continues rolling in EMAC with big win over Aurora Central

Rangeview senior Donyvan Jackson (3) elevates for a short jump shot early in the Raiders’ 89-35 EMAC boys basketball win over Aurora Central on Feb. 3, 2017. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | The Rangeview-Aurora Central boys basketball rivalry has tilted in the Raiders’ favor of late and it reached its most lopsided Friday night.

In a game largely devoid of its usual intensity and with much fewer fans in the stands, Rangeview pulled away early and never looked back in an 85-39 victory over the visiting Trojans for its seventh straight victory in the series between the teams.

Senior Matthew Johnson did plenty of damage from the perimeter, then threw down a dunk on the first play of the final quarter to give him a game-high 21 points, while freshmen Christian Speller added 17 points and junior Ryan Ongala chipped in 12 as the Raiders stretched their winning streak to seven games overall. Rangeview, which posted its largest win over Aurora Central since a 42-point victory in the 2010-11 season, strengthened its spot atop the EMAC at 6-0 and 11-7 overall.

Aurora Central (1-17, 1-5) dropped its third game in a row since winning its only game of the season Jan. 23.

RANGEVIEW 85, AURORA CENTRAL 39

Score by quarters:

Aur. Central 7 12 12 8 — 39

Rangeview 26 20 19 20 — 85

AURORA CENTRAL (39)

Jalil Grimes 1 0-0 2, Larry Thomas 2 2-2 7, R’Ron Fisher 3 4-5 11, Angelo Robinson 1 2-2 5, Michael Thompson 2 1-2 5, Tyler Early 2 0-0 4, TaRay Bailey 1 0-0 3, Bradley Gurule 0 2-2 2. Totals 12 11-13 39.

RANGEVIEW (85)

Matthew Johnson 9 0-0 21, Donyvan Jackson 3 2-2 8, Joduan Dotson 4 0-0 9, Christian Speller 7 3-3 17, Ryan Ongala 6 0-0 12, Jeremiah Rogers 2 0-0 4, Josh Hollins 2 0-0 5, Christopher Speller 0 2-2 2, Chaz Duhart 1 0-0 2. Totals 34 7-7 85.

3-point field goals — Aurora Central (4): TaRay Bailey, R’Ron Fisher, Angelo Robinson, Larry Thomas; Rangeview (5): Matthew Johnson 2, Jodaun Dotson, Jaden Gale, Josh Hollins. Total fouls — Aurora Central 12, Rangeview 14. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — None.