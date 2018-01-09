Boys Basketball: Overland continues to heat up with 52-41 victory over Rangeview

Overland senior Tucson Redding (3) drives towards the basket as Rangeview sophomore Christopher Speller (23) shadows him during the fourth quarter of the Trailblazers’ 52-41 non-league boys basketball win over the Raiders on Jan. 8, 2018, at Overland High School. Redding scored a game-high 16 points to help Overland to its third straight win. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | The Overland boys basketball team has been surviving things of late that cost them victories earlier in the season.

The Trailblazers committed too many crunch time turnovers and missed too many fourth quarter free throws (three) for coach Danny Fisher’s liking Monday night, but still came out on the winning end of a 52-41 decision over visiting Rangeview.

Costly mistakes helped Overland drop four games by seven or fewer points during an 0-5 start, but it has been playing well enough to overcome them during a three-game winning streak since returning from winter break.

The senior backcourt of Tucson Redding and Daijon Smith combined for 28 points and senior Laolu Oke chipped in 10 more for the Trailblazers, who improved to 4-7 with a victory in their final non-league contest.

After an extremely low-scoring first half that ended with Overland ahead 19-17, the Trailblazers gained some separation in an 18-point third quarter and kept the Raiders down by double figures for the entire fourth quarter.

Coach Shawn Palmer’s Rangeview team managed its second-lowest offensive output of the season, with its 41 points the fewest in any game other than the 27 it had in a loss to Grandview. The Raiders (6-5) played six of the eight Centennial League teams on their non-league schedule and finished 2-4.

Sophomores Christian and Christopher Speller scored seven points apiece to pace Rangeview, while junior Jodaun Dotson and senior Ryan Ongala added six apiece.

Overland plays host to Smoky Hill at 7 p.m. Wednesday looking to go to 3-0 in Centennial League play, while Rangeview delves into EMAC play for the first time with a 7 p.m. visit to Hinkley Jan. 12.

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel

OVERLAND 52, RANGEVIEW 41



Score by quarters:

Rangeview 7 10 10 14 — 41

Overland 6 13 18 15 — 52

RANGEVIEW (41)

Devin Collins 1 3-4 5, Isaiah Hayes 1 0-0 3, Jodaun Dotson 2 0-0 6, Christopher Speller 3 1-6 7, Ryan Ongala 1 4-6 6, Christian Speller 3 1-2 7, Ayden Clayton 2 0-0 5, Eric Jackson 1 0-0 2. Totals 14 9-18 41.

OVERLAND (52)

Daijon Smith 4 4-9 12, Tucson Redding 6 2-2 16, Stephen Hayes 0 0-0 0, Goy Wang 0 0-0 0, Laolu Oke 5 0-0 10, Hezekiah Swanson 0 2-2 2, Alex Pena-Avila 2 0-0 4, Jalone Rice 1 0-0 3, Graham Ike 0 2-2 2, Trevon Deden 1 0-0 2, Wacim Benyoucef 0 1-2 1. Totals 19 11-17 52.

3-point field goals — Rangeview (4): Jodaun Dotson 2, Ayden Clayton, Isaiah Hayes; Overland (3): Tucson Redding 2, Jalone Rice. Total fouls — Rangeview 18, Overland 20. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — None.