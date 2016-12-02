Boys Basketball: New-look Overland team shows will to win in 71-63 victory over Regis Jesuit

Overland junior Goy Wang (15) launches a jumper over Regis Jesuit defender Payton Egloff during the first half of the Trailblazers’ 71-63 win over the Raiders in a non-league boys basketball contest on Dec. 1, 2016, at Overland High School. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | The Overland boys basketball team made a definite statement Thursday night: they don’t plan on fading away any time soon.

The graduation of a large cast of varsity veterans that had lifted the Trailblazers to the past two Class 5A state championships left a lot of new and untested faces in the lineup when they played their season opener against visiting Regis Jesuit.

Coach Danny Fisher’s new cast displayed court smarts, shooting prowess and many of the best characteristics of the two title winners as Overland posted a 71-63 victory in the first game of the 2016-17 for both Aurora programs.

Junior Daijon Smith hit for 13 points in the pivotal third quarter in which the Trailblazers pulled away and he finished with a game-high 26, while junior Goy Wang chipped in 14 points — including eight straight in the second quarter — and sophomore Jalone Rice had 11 in a balanced effort.

Coach Ken Shaw’s Regis Jesuit team got 10 points in the opening period from junior Elijah Martinez to lead by five, but got outscored in each of the final three periods. Junior Jamil Safieddine paced the Raiders with 15 points, while senior Connor Hobbs added 12, junior Justin Lamb 11 and Martinez 10.

OVERLAND 71, REGIS JESUIT 63



Score by quarters:

Regis Jesuit 18 12 15 18 — 63

Overland 13 17 21 20 — 71

REGIS JESUIT (63)

Elijah Martinez 4 1-2 10, Sam Bannec 2 2-2 7, Connor Hobbs 3 5-6 12, Payton Egloff 2 3-4 5, Jamil Safieddine 3 9-9 15, Justin Lamb 2 7-8 11, Justin Kargarzadeh 0 1-2 1. Totals 16 28-33 63.

OVERLAND (71)

Daijon Smith 9 4-4 26, Tucson Redding 0 0-2 0, Stephen Hayes 0 2-4 2, Goy Wang 5 3-3 14, Laolu Oke 4 0-0 8, Jalone Rice 3 4-4 11, Alex Pena-Avila 3 0-0 7, Hezekiah Swanson 1 0-0 2, Tristan Legins 1 0-0 3, Wesley Schumacher 0 0-2 0. Totals 26 13-19 71.

3-point field goals — Regis Jesuit (3): Sam Bannec, Connor Hobbs, Elijah Martinez; Overland (8): Daijon Smith 4, Tristan Legins, Alex Pena-Avila, Jalone Rice, Goy Wang. Total fouls — Regis Jesuit 19, Overland 26. Fouled out — Regis Jesuit: Bannec, Justin Kargarzadeh; Overland: Smith. Technical fouls — None.