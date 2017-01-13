Boys Basketball: Mack caps epic rally for Grandview in 70-67 win over Eaglecrest

Grandview senior Lechaun Duhart (13) elevates over Eaglecrest defender Xaiv’ion Jackson (4) for two of his team-high 22 points in the Wolves 70-67 Centennial League boys basketball victory over the visiting Raptors on Jan. 13, 2017. Grandview trailed by as many as 20 points, but scored 31 points in the fourth quarter — 12 by Duhart — to rally past its fierce rival. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | It wasn’t a classic, and then it was.

Grandview trailed Eaglecrest by 20 points in the second half of Friday night’s showdown of neighborhood rivals, but the game ended in typical Centennial League craziness.

Senior Kain Mack’s go-ahead shot with just under two seconds left in regulation was part of a 31-point explosion in the fourth quarter and the Wolves flat out stole a 70-67 victory from the Raptors in front of a packed house.

Coach Mike Rogers’ Wolves fell behind 8-0 out of the gate and led only two times — both in the last 11.3 seconds — yet improved to 12-1 overall and 3-1 in Centennial League play.

Senior Lechaun Duhart tallied 12 of his team-high 22 points in the fourth quarter, while Dayne Prim added 11 points, Ben Boone 10 and Mack and Gaige Prim nine apiece in what turned out to be a balanced effort

Eaglecrest had the lead with 11.3 seconds left when senior Colbey Ross knocked down a pair of clutch free throws — the last of his game-high 24 points — but couldn’t get a defensive stop in the closing seconds, as Mack temporarily lost control of the ball and had it batted back to him by Gaige Prim before he sank a one-handed floater.

The Raptors’ chance to tie or go ahead after Mack’s shot disappeared when they called a time out that they didn’t have. The result was a technical foul, with Duhart knocking down both free throws and then dribbling out the clock to end it.

Seniors Austin Forsberg and Ikenna Ozor contributed 12 points apiece for coach John Olander’s Eaglecrest team, which dropped to 9-3 and 3-1 in the league.

GRANDVIEW 70, EAGLECREST 67

Score by quarters:

Eaglecrest 22 18 10 17 — 67

Grandview 14 8 17 31 — 70

EAGLECREST (67)

Colbey Ross 7 7-9 24, Austin Forsberg 5 1-2 12, Xaiv’ion Jackson 1 2-2 4, Ikenna Ozor 4 4-4 12, Nate Bokol 3 0-0 6, Victor Garnes 1 4-4 6, Josh Walton 1 0-0 2, Morgan Brown 0 1-2 1, Kenny Thrower 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 19-23 67.

GRANDVIEW (70)

Gunner Gentry 1 1-2 3, Kain Mack 4 0-0 9, Dayne Prim 3 5-5 11, Lechaun Duhart 7 3-3 22, Gaige Prim 3 3-3 9, Ben Boone 4 1-1 10, Jordan Knapke 2 2-2 6, Kameron Osgood 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 10-16 70.

3-point field goals — Eaglecrest (4): Colbey Ross 3, Austin Forsberg. Grandview (4): Lechaun Duhart 2, Ben Boone, Kain Mack. Total fouls — Eaglecrest 18, Grandview 19. Fouled out — Grandview: Gunner Gentry. Technical fouls — Eaglecrest: Bench (no timeouts left)