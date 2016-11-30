Boys Basketball: Key dates, information and Aurora players to watch for 2016-17 season

From left, junior John Harge, sophomore Kenny Foster and junior Will Becker aim to lead the Smoky Hill boys basketball team to a marked improvement in the 2016-17 season. The sizeable Buffaloes trio are among a huge group of Aurora players to watch for the campaign. (Photo by Michael Ortiz/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | A look at key dates, information and players to watch for Aurora programs during the 2016-17 boys basketball season:

BOYS BASKETBALL

2016-17 AURORA BOYS BASKETBALL KEY DATES, INFORMATION

Key dates: Nov. 11 — Practice begins; Nov. 17 — Scrimmages allowed; Nov. 30 — Regular season begins; Feb. 18 — Regular season ends; Feb. 22 — Class 5A first round playoffs/Class 4A first round playoffs; Feb. 25 — 5A second round playoffs; 4A second round playoffs; March 1 — 5A Sweet 16/4A Sweet 16; March 4 — 4A & 5A Great 8 at Denver Coliseum; March 9-11 — 4A & 5A Final Four at Denver Coliseum

Aurora coaches: Aurora Central — Rob Harrison; Cherokee Trail — Morgan Gregory; Eaglecrest — John Olander; Gateway — Jason Dixon; Grandview — Michael Rogers; Hinkley — Calvin Kelley; Overland — Danny Fisher; Rangeview — Shawn Palmer; Regis Jesuit — Ken Shaw; Smoky Hill — Anthony Hardin; Vista PEAK — Gary Childress

Aurora 2015-16 Class 5A/4A state state tournament qualifiers: 5A — Aurora Central (lost in 2nd round); Cherokee Trail (lost in Great 8); Eaglecrest (lost in state championship game); Grandview (lost in 2nd round); Hinkley (lost in 1st round); Overland (won 5A state championship); Rangeview (lost in Final Four); Regis Jesuit (lost in Great 8); 4A — Vista PEAK (lost in Sweet 16)

Aurora players to watch: Michkaleke Baker, 5-foot-8, G, jr., Gateway; Sam Bannec, 6-3, G/F, jr., Regis Jesuit; Deondre Barfield, 6-3, G/F, jr., Cherokee Trail; Will Becker, 6-8, C, jr., Smoky Hill; Elijah Blake, 6-2, G, sr., Rangeview (injured); Nate Bokol, 6-5, F/C, sr., Eaglecrest; Ben Boone, 6-4, G/F, jr., Grandview; DeWayne Carter, 6-0, G, jr., Hinkley; LeChaun Duhart, 5-11, G, sr., Grandview; Tre Early, 6-2, G/F, sr., Vista PEAK; Payton Egloff, 6-1, G, soph., Regis Jesuit; Gebriel Eldursi, G, sr., Gateway; Austin Forsberg, 6-0, G, sr., Eaglecrest; Kenny Foster, 6-5, F, soph., Smoky Hill; Victor Garnes, 6-0, G, jr., Eaglecrest; John Harge, 6-8, F/C, jr., Smoky Hill; Stephen Hayes, 6-3, F, soph., Overland; Connor Hobbs, 5-11, G, sr., Regis Jesuit; Nick Holmes, 6-3, G/F, sr., Overland (injured); Dylan Holt, 6-3, F, sr., Vista PEAK; Donyvan Jackson, 5-10, G, sr., Rangeview; Xaiv’ion Jackson, 5-9, G, jr., Eaglecrest; Marquise Johnson, 5-11, G, sr., Vista PEAK; Matthew Johnson, 6-2, G, sr., Rangeview; Te’Rae Johnson, 6-0, G/F, jr., Vista PEAK; Ian Kelly, 6-5, C, sr., Cherokee Trail; Justin Lamb, 6-5, F, jr., Regis Jesuit; Jaizec Lottie, 6-2, G, sr., Cherokee Trail; Elijah Martinez, 5-11, G, jr., Regis Jesuit; Muu Muwwakkil, 6-0, G, jr., Smoky Hill; Ryan Ongala, 6-7, C, jr., Rangeview; Ikenna Ozor, 6-4, F, sr., Eaglecrest; Gaige Prim, 6-8, C, sr., Grandview; Tucson Redding, 6-2, G, jr., Overland; Jayden Robinson, 5-9, G, soph., Aurora Central; Quentin Rock, 5-11, G, fr., Smoky Hill; Tyson Rodgers, 5-7, G, jr., Cherokee Trail; Colbey Ross, 6-1, G, sr., Eaglecrest; Quincy Sanders, 5-11, G, sr., Vista PEAK; KJ Sapp, 5-7, G, sr., Cherokee Trail (injured); Jamil Safieddine, 6-2, F, soph., Regis Jesuit; Daijon Smith, 6-1, G, jr., Overland; Larry Thomas, 5-11, G, sr., Aurora Central; Jayqwan Thompson, 5-9, G, Hinkley, sr.; Michael Thompson, 6-2, F, soph., Aurora Central; Kevin Traylor Jr., 6-0, G, jr., Gateway; Josh Walton, 6-6, C, sr., Eaglecrest; Omari Walker, 5-8, G, Hinkley, sr.; Goy Wang, 6-4, F, jr., Overland; Matt Wheelock, 6-7, C, soph., Regis Jesuit; Asad Yousuf, 5-10, G, sr., Overland