Boys Basketball: Jaizec Lottie commits to Division I University of Arkansas at Little Rock

Cherokee Trail graduate Jaizec Lottie has verbally committed to play Division I basketball with the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. As a senior, Lottie averaged 20.3 points. (File photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | Former Cherokee Trail basketball standout Jaizec Lottie finally found his future basketball home.

The Cougars’ point guard ended a lengthy recruiting process Wednesday when he made public his commitment to the University of Arkansas at Little Rock via various social media outlets. He expects to sign his National Letter of Intent on Thursday.

Lottie just returned to Colorado from his official visit to the campus of the Division I school, which competes in the Sun Belt Conference. He also recently made a visit to Boston University.

The Trojans got one of Aurora’s top talents in Lottie, a 6-foot-2 guard who averaged 20.3 points, 4.0 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 2.1 steals as a senior in 2016-17 when coach Morgan Gregory’s Cougars made it to the second round of the Class 5A state playoffs before losing to Rampart.

Lottie bumped up his scoring average significantly to help pick up the slack left by the graduation of David Thornton and his average put him second among city players in scoring average behind Rangeview’s Matthew Johnson, a Northern Colorado commit who averaged 21.6 points per game. Lottie played in the A-Town All-Star Game for a second straight season as well.

Arkansas Little Rock finished 15-17 last season under new coach Wes Flanigan, but went 30-5 and made it to the second round of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament the previous season.



