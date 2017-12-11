Boys Basketball: Grandview pulls away from Rangeview in 48-27 win

Grandview junior Davon Walker brings the ball up the floor during the third quarter of the Wolves’ 48-27 non-league boys basketball win at Rangeview on Dec. 8, 2017. Walker scored 11 points to help Grandview move to 3-0. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | The Grandview boys basketball team had to wait longer than any other city squad to get on the court for the first time this season, but the Wolves have flashed midseason form right away.

Coach Michael Rogers’ Grandview team led from start to finish in a difficult place to play Friday night, coming away with a 48-27 victory over Rangeview in a non-league all-Aurora contest.

Junior Dayne Prim scored 13 points, junior Davon Walker added 11 and sophomore Caleb McGill chipped in 10 for the Wolves, who held the previously undefeated Raiders to single digits in three of the four quarters — including one point in the final period — to improve to 3-0 on the season.

Rangeview’s Eric Jackson (1) chops the wrist of Grandview’s Dayne Prim as he goes up in the paint during the fourth quarter of the Wolves’ 48-27 non-league boys basketball win on Dec. 8, 2017, at Rangeview High School. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

All three wins on the season have come by double-figures so far for Grandview, which limited the Raiders (4-1) to less than half of their season average of 63.8 points per game coming into the contest.

Coach Shawn Palmer’s Rangeview team won the Best of Colorado Invitational to open the season and followed it up with a 23-point win against Dakota Ridge, but found little rhythm against the Wolves.

The Raiders’ three leading scorers — junior Jodaun Dotson and seniors Ryan Ongala and Devin Collins — combined for just eight points. Senior Ayden Clayton’s seven points led the way for Rangeview.

Walker, who transferred to Grandview from Douglas County, continued to meld well with his new teammates and contributed three assists and three steals in addition to his third double-digit scoring effort of the year.

Prim snatched a season-high eight rebounds and McGill got into double figures for the third time in as many games to key the Wolves.

Despite single digit production in the first two quarters, the Raiders still were within seven points in the late stages of the third period, in which they scored 14 (including seven from Clayton).

A 3-pointer from Lian Ramiro on the opening possession of the fourth quarter boosted Grandview’s lead to double figures at 36-26 and the Wolves continued to pull away as they allowed just one point on a free throw from Rangeview sophomore Christian Speller.

Grandview pays a visit to Rampart at 1:30 p.m. Dec. 16 before it departs for the Tarkanian Classic in Las Vegas, while Rangeview has a 7 p.m. contest at Cherokee Trail in another all-Aurora matchup Dec. 13.

GRANDVIEW 48, RANGEVIEW 27

Score by quarters:

Grandview 15 12 10 11 — 48

Rangeview 7 5 14 1 — 27

GRANDVIEW (48)

Caleb McGill 5 0-1 10, Gunner Gentry 1 0-2 2, Ben Boone 1 2-2 4, Davon Walker 4 2-2 11, Dayne Prim 6 1-2 13, Tyler Unger 1 0-0 3, Lian Ramiro 1 0-0 3, Levi Dombro 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 5-9 48.

RANGEVIEW (27)

Devin Collins 0 1-4 1, Ayden Clayton 3 0-0 7, Jodaun Dotson 1 0-0 2, Christopher Speller 0 6-6 6, Ryan Ongala 2 1-5 5, Christian Speller 1 2-4 4, Eric Jackson 1 0-0 2, Isaiah Hayes 0 0-0 0, Isaiah Jamison 0 0-0 0, Amanuel Bulbula 0 0-0 0, Cade Palmer 0 0-0 0, DJ Pigford 0 0-0 0. Totals 8 10-19 27.

3-point field goals — Grandview (3): Lian Ramiro, Tyler Unger, Davon Walker; Rangeview: Ayden Clayton. Total fouls — Grandview 15, Rangeview 10. Fouled out — Rangeview: Devin Collins. Technicals — None.