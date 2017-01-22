Boys Basketball: Grandview makes statement with win at Cherry Creek

Grandview sophomore Dayne Prim (5) pulls down a one-handed rebound during the second quarter of the Wolves’ 57-46 Centennial League boys basketball win on Jan. 21, 2017, at Cherry Creek High School. Prim had 18 points and 10 rebounds as Grandview improved to 5-1 in the Centennial League and 14-1 overall. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

GREENWOOD VILLAGE | Grandview’s transformation into a legitimate Class 5A boys basketball contender continues and wins like the one the Wolves picked up Saturday accelerate the process.

The Wolves neared the turn on the opening round of the Centennial League season with a strong 57-46 victory at Cherry Creek, traditionally one of the most difficult venues to play in.

Gaige and Dayne Prim combined for 38 points and 22 rebounds and coach Mike Rogers’ team stifled the Bruins in key stretches on its way to becoming the third team in Class 5A with 14 victories (against just one loss) and gaining a share of the league lead along with Eaglecrest.

As obvious mismatches on the inside against a Cherry Creek (12-3, 4-2) team that has less size than usual, 6-foot-8 senior Gaige Prim and Dayne Prim, an active 6-3 sophomore, both asserted themselves early and often. The two combined for the team’s first eight points and 12 of the Wolves’ 15 first-quarter points to get them off to a good start.

While the Prims did the work inside, Kain Mack, Lechaun Duhart and Ben Boone all hit 3-pointers in the opening half, with Mack’s second triple of the opening 16 minutes coming just before the horn to send Grandview into halftime up 34-26.

A 15-4 third quarter put the Wolves firmly in control and they never let the lead slip below double figures in the final period.

With Dayne Prim scoring a career-high in points and Gaige Prim reaching the 20-point plateau for the sixth time this season, Grandview won despite just a season-low six points from Duhart, who came into the game averaging more than 20 points per contest.

The Wolves play Mullen at home on Jan. 25 to complete their first trip through the Centennial League, while their opportunity to avenge their only loss of the season — which came to Arapahoe with Duhart sidelined by injury — on Feb. 1.

Cherry Creek comes calling at Grandview Feb. 15 for the rematch.

GRANDVIEW 57, CHERRY CREEK 46



Score by quarters:

Grandview 15 19 15 8 — 57

Cherry Creek 13 13 4 16 — 46

GRANDVIEW (57)

Gunner Gentry 1 0-0 2, Ben Boone 2 0-0 5, Lechaun Duhart 2 0-0 6, Dayne Prim 9 0-1 18, Gaige Prim 7 6-11 20, Kain Mack 2 0-0 6, Jordan Knapke 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 6-12 57.

CHERRY CREEK (46)

Dmitri Stanley 4 4-5 12, Chase Crocker 1 0-0 3, Jalen Meeks 5 2-2 14, Andrew Walters 0 2-2 2, Nick Williams 3 0-2 7, Josh Horwitz 3 0-0 6, Darius Price 1 0-0 2, Joe Owsley 0 0-0 0, Nathan Mitchell 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 8-11 46.

3-point field goals — Grandview (5): Lechaun Duhart 2, Kain Mack 2, Ben Boone. Cherry Creek (4): Jalen Meeks, Chase Crocker, Nick Williams. Total fouls — Grandview 11, Cherry Creek 12. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — None.