Boys Basketball: Eaglecrest takes down league-leading Cherry Creek

Eaglecrest senior Ikenna Ozor, center, worked his way inside for 14 points during the Raptors’ 69-32 Centennial League boys basketball win over Cherry Creek on Jan. 18, 2017, at Eaglecrest High School. The Raptors created a four-way tie for first place in the league with the victory. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

CENTENNIAL | This time, the Eaglecrest boys basketball team didn’t let a big lead get away.

The Raptors built a 21-point lead over Centennial League-leading Cherry Creek Wednesday night, much like they had on Jan. 14 against rival Grandview, but there was no let up this time.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Bouncing back in a big way from a shocking comeback loss to the Wolves, coach John Olander’s Eaglecrest team continued to pour it on the Bruins from start to finish — even holding them scoreless in the fourth period — on its way to a 69-32 victory at The Nest.

Seniors Colbey Ross (16 points), Ikenna Ozor (14) and Joshua Walton (10) scored in double figures for the Raptors, who improved to 10-3 overall and pulled into a four-way tie for first place in the Centennial League standings.

Cherry Creek, Grandview — which held off Overland — Smoky Hill, a road winner at Arapahoe, share the top spot with Eaglecrest at 4-1 as the league nears the end of the first of two rounds of play.

Eaglecrest shared the basketball, didn’t turn it over often as it did repeatedly in the second half against Grandview and knocked down plenty of shots as well.

Ross, Walton and senior Austin Forsberg each connected on two 3-pointers apiece to give the Raptors success from the perimeter, while Ozor worked tirelessly in the paint and combined with senior Nate Bokol to shut off the middle defensively.

A 10-0 run featuring a layup and 3-pointer from Walton, a Ross layup and Jayme Rich jumper gave Eaglecrest a 21-point lead in the late stages of the first half.

An 18-point lead at halftime turned into 24 by the end of the third quarter and the Raptors outscored Cherry Creek 13-0 in the final period, as the Bruins failed to make a field goal and finished 0-for-3 from the free throw line.

The teams meet again at Cherry Creek on Feb. 10.

Eaglecrest pays a visit to Smoky Hill at 7 p.m. Friday.

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel

EAGLECREST 69, CHERRY CREEK 32

Score by quarters:

Cherry Creek 10 8 14 0 — 32

Eaglecrest 16 20 20 13 — 69

CHERRY CREEK (32)

Rashon Johnson 0 0-0 0, Dimitri Stanley 2 1-8 5, Chase Crocker 0 0-0 0, Jalen Meeks 6 2-3 14, Andrew Walters 0 2-3 2, Nick Williams 2 0-0 5, Joe Owsley 1 0-0 3, Josh Horwitz 1 1-2 3, Cole Nelson 0 0-0 0, Henry Gordon 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 6-16 32.

EAGLECREST (69)

Colbey Ross 4 6-6 16, Austin Forsberg 2 0-1 6, Xaiv’ion Jackson 3 1-2 7, Ikenna Ozor 7 0-0 14, Nate Bokol 3 0-0 6, Victor Garnes 1 0-0 2, Joshua Walton 4 0-0 10, Jayme Rich 1 1-2 3, Kenny Thrower 0 1-2 1, Morgan Brown 0 0-0 0, Jalen Talbott 0 1-2 1, Dangerfield 1 1-1 3. Totals 26 16-11 69.

3-point field goals — Cherry Creek (2): Owsley, Williams. Eaglecrest (6): Austin Forsberg 2, Colbey Ross 2, Joshua Walton 2. Total fouls — Cherry Creek 19, Eaglecrest 16. Fouled out — Cherry Creek: Stanley. Technical fouls — None.