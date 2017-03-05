Boys Basketball: Eaglecrest streaks past Denver East 73-52 into yet another 5A Final Four

From left, Eaglecrest’s Joshua Walton, Colbey Ross, Austin Forsberg and Jayme Rich react after receiving the Larry Farmer Region plaque they won with a 73-52 victory over Denver East in a 2017 Class 5A boys state basketball Great 8 playoff game on March 4, 2017, at the Denver Coliseum. The Raptors advanced to their third straight 5A Final Four and will face Rock Canyon on March 10 at the same venue with a chance to play for the state championship on the line. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

DENVER | John Olander spent a few extra moments lingering in the lockerroom deep inside the Denver Coliseum Saturday afternoon, soaking everything in.

His remaining time as the Eaglecrest boys basketball coach is limited as he will step down at season’s end, but his Raptors gave him at least one more game on the bench — and the promise of maybe two — with their 73-52 Great 8 victory over Denver East.

Fueled by 12 first half points from senior Ikenna Ozor, top-seeded Eaglecrest built a 16-point lead at halftime despite zero points from leading scorer Colbey Ross, then got 19 in the second half from Ross on the way to qualifying for a third straight Final Four and fourth in the past five seasons.

Ozor and senior Joshua Walton finished with 14 points apiece for Eaglecrest (22-4), which returns to the Denver Coliseum on March 9 to play fifth-seeded Rock Canyon, which prevented an all-Aurora semifinal by rallying to beat, No. 4 Grandview 42-40.

Game times for the Eaglecrest-Rock Canyon semifinal, as well as the other one between No. 3 George Washington and No. 2 ThunderRidge will be announced Sunday by the Colorado High School Activities Association

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel

(1) EAGLECREST 73, (9) DENVER EAST 52

Score by quarters:

Denver East 6 15 14 18 — 53

Eaglecrest 16 21 18 17 — 72