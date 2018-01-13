Boys Basketball: Hot-starting Eaglecrest knocks off Centennial League-leading Grandview by 15

Eaglecrest senior Morgan Brown rises for a layup during the first half of the Raptors’ 64-49 Centennial League boys basketball win over Grandview on Jan. 13, 2018, at Eaglecrest High School. Eaglecrest evened its league record at 2-2 with a win over the previously league-leading Wolves. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

CENTENNIAL | Needless to say, Saturday’s night victory was the biggest for coach Jarris Krapcha in his limited time with the Eaglecrest boys basketball team.

The defending Class 5A state champions — under the direction of Krapcha for the first time this season — got over .500 with its previous win and took what may be a major step forward Saturday night with a rousing 64-49 Centennial League win over visiting Grandview at The Nest.

Branden Bunn connected on four 3-pointers and scored 14 points and fellow seniors XaiV’ion Jackson and Darius Houston also got into double figures with 10 as Eaglecrest (7-5 overall, 2-2 the Centennial League) got off to a scorching start and didn’t slow down much to knock of the co-league leaders.

Grandview, which was held to just four points in the second quarter and found itself behind by 21 at halftime, had its four-game winning streak snapped and suffered its first loss to a Colorado team.

Junior Dayne Prim finished with 16 points and sophomore Lian Ramiro added 10 for coach Michael Rogers’ Wolves, who dropped to 11-2 overall and 3-1 in the league. Grandview’s only other loss came at the Tarkanian Class in Las Vegas.

With the Wolves’ loss, Overland — a 76-44 winner over Cherokee Trail — took over sole possession of first place in the Centennial League standings.

Grandview plays host to Eaglecrest in the rematch on Feb. 7.

EAGLECREST 64, GRANDVIEW 49

Score by quarters:

Grandview 10 4 13 22 — 49

Eaglecrest 22 13 12 17 — 64

GRANDVIEW (49)

Caleb McGill 2 3-3 7, Gunner Gentry 2 0-0 4, Ben Boone 3 0-0 7, Davon Walker 1 1-2 3, Dayne Prim 7 2-4 16, Lian Ramiro 3 3-4 10, Levi Dombro 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 9-13 49.

EAGLECREST (64)

XaiV’ion Jackson 4 2-3 10, Branden Bunn 4 2-2 14, Morgan Brown 3 1-2 7, Aaron Bokol 3 2-4 8, Ty Robinson 1 0-0 3, Darius Houston 1 7-8 10, Thomas Dangerfield III 4 0-2 8, Thurbil Bile 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 14-21 64.

3-point field goals — Grandview (2): Ben Boone, Lian Ramiro; Eaglecrest (6): Branden Bunn 4, Darius Houston, Ty Robinson. Total fouls — Grandview 22, Eaglecrest 18. Fouled out — Grandview: Boone, Dayne Prim. Technical fouls — None.