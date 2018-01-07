Boys Basketball: Cherokee Trail tops Smoky Hill 55-53 in overtime

Cherokee Trail senior Deon Barfield (2) tries to tip in a rebound during the second period of the Cougars’ Centennial League boys basketball matchup at Smoky Hill on Jan. 6, 2018. Barfield had a team-high 19 points in the Cougars’ 55-53 overtime win over the Buffaloes. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | Cherokee Trail’s up-and-down season experienced another up Saturday.

The Cougars snapped a three-game losing streak that followed a five-game winning streak with a big 55-53 overtime win at Smoky Hill.

Senior Kamron Bode scored five of his 14 points in overtime for coach Morgan Gregory’s Cherokee Trail team, which outscored the Buffaloes 7-5 in the extra period to move to 7-4 overall and even its Centennial League record at 1-1.

Senior Deon Barfield added 19 points and senior Champion Martin also got into double figures with 11 for Cherokee Trail, which bounced back from losses to Regis Jesuit and Cherry Creek.

Smoky Hill went into winter break on a five-game winning streak that had it at 7-2, but coach Anthony Hardin’s team has now dropped league contests to Grandview and Cherokee Trail since its return.

Senior John Harge had a game-high 24 points and junior Kenny Foster added 17 for the Buffaloes, who erased a late deficit to get the game to overtime.

Cherokee Trail plays host to Smoky Hill in the rematch at 7 p.m. Jan. 31.

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel

CHEROKEE TRAIL 55, SMOKY HILL 53 (OT)

Score by quarters:

Cher. Trail 9 16 14 9 7 — 55

Smoky Hill 13 15 6 14 5 — 53

CHEROKEE TRAIL (55)

Deon Barfield 7 3-5 19, Kamron Bode 4 6-8 14, Champion Martin 4 2-2 11, Aaron Gregory 1 0-0 3, Octavian Hymer 0 0-0 0, Lelvory Harrison 2 4-4 8, Kyrie Thomas 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 15-19 55.

SMOKY HILL (53)

Quinten Rock 3 0-0 6, John Harge 8 6-9 24, Will Becker 1 2-2 4, Kenny Foster 7 1-2 17, Kyle Cabs 0 1-4 1, Mue Muwwakkil 0 0-0 0, Eric Williams 0 1-2 1. Totals 19 11-19 53.

3-point field goals — Cherokee Trail (4): Deondre Barfield 2, Aaron Gregory, Champion Martin; Smoky Hill (4): Kenny Foster 2, John Harge 2.