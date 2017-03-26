Boys Basketball: Aurora-fueled White Team cruises to victory in The Show boys Top 20 game

DENVER | More than once in its nearly two decade history, The Show boys all-star game has united several of Aurora’s top prep basketball players on one side.

The high point came in 2013, when seven players from city programs — Aurora Central’s Carlton Hurst, Eaglecrest’s TreShawn Wilford, Rangeview’s Jeremiah Paige, Regis Jesuit’s Josh Perkins, Grandview’s Eric Garcia, Overland’s De’Ron Davis and Cherokee Trail’s Drick Bernstine, plus Rangeview coach Shawn Palmer — teamed up on the winning squad when the Show was played at the Pepsi Center.

THE SHOW

Every one of those players went on to play college basketball and on the same day as this season’s Show Top 20 boys game, Saturday, Perkins helped his Gonzaga team make the Final Four of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament.

What this season’s crop of Aurora stars has in store in the future is yet to be determined, but five of the city’s brightest talents contributed to the White Team’s 129-99 victory over the Blue Team at the Auraria Events Center.

Half of the White Team roster hailed from Aurora programs in the Smoky Hill duo of junior Will Becker and sophomore Kenny Foster, Colbey Ross of Class 5A state champion Eaglecrest, Cherokee Trail’s Jaizec Lottie and Grandview’s Gaige Prim, who all appeared a week earlier in the second annual A-Town All-Star Boys Game.

Prim — a budding 6-foot-8 post player who scored 18 points in the A-Town All-Star Game — played another outstanding game and scored a team-high 20 points, which tied George Washington’s Jervay Green of the Blue Team for game-high honors.

Foster (16 points), Becker (11) and Lottie (11) joined Prim in double figures and Ross (the two-time Gatorade Colorado Player of the Year who hit the first basket of the game) ended up with six for the White Team, which also had players from Doherty, Denver East, Sierra, Rock Canyon and Resurrection Christian.

Lottie, who poured in a game-high 27 points in the A-Town All-Star Game, was credited with five assists, while Becker came a rebound shy of a double-double. Foster played his typical all around game and participated in a slam dunk contest held during halftime of the boys game.

The Blue Team featured three players from the George Washington team that lost to Eaglecrest in the 5A state title game, plus selections from ThunderRidge, Mountain Vista, Fossil Ridge, Pueblo West, Golden and Colorado Springs Christian.

The slam dunk championship title went to Eaglecrest’s Morgan Brown.

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel

2017 THE SHOW TOP 20 BOYS ALL-STAR GAME

WHITE TEAM 129, BLUE TEAM 99

BLUE TEAM (BOYS)

Jake Belknap (Mountain Vista) 3 points; Braxton Bertolette (Fossil Ridge) 12 points; Calvin Fugget (George Washington) 15 points; Jon’il Fugget (George Washington) 13 points; Jervay Green (George Washington) 20 points; Kaison Hammonds (ThunderRidge) 4 points; Corey Seng (ThunderRidge) 3 points; David Simental (Pueblo West) 16 points; Adam Thistlewood (Golden) 16 points; Justin Engesser (Colorado Springs Christian) 2 points

WHITE TEAM (BOYS)

WILL BECKER (SMOKY HILL) 11 points; Brevin Brimble (Doherty) 19 points; KENNY FOSTER (SMOKY HILL) 16 points; CJ Jennings (Sierra) 7 points; Daylen Kountz (Denver East) 19 points; JAIZEC LOTTIE (CHEROKEE TRAIL) 11 points; Sam Masten (Rock Canyon) 11 points; GAIGE PRIM (GRANDVIEW) 20 points; COLBEY ROSS (EAGLECREST) 6 points; Tanner Ervin (Resurrection Christian) 5 points