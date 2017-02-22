Boys Basketball: Arvada West-Regis Jesuit Class 5A 1st round playoff preview capsule

Junior Sam Bannec (2) led the Regis Jesuit boys basketball team in scoring during the regular season and will try to help the 19th-seeded Raiders to a win in a Class 5A first round state playoff game against No. 46 Arvada West at 6 p.m. Feb. 22, 2017, at Regis Jesuit High School. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | Preview capsules for the matchup between No. 46 Arvada West and No. 19 Regis Jesuit in the first round of the Class 5A boys state basketball playoffs on Feb. 22, 2017. Full 5A state pairings and schedules, here:

AURORA CLASS 5A BOYS STATE BASKETBALL 1ST ROUND PREVIEW CAPSULE

NO. 46 ARVADA WEST (8-15) AT NO. 19 REGIS JESUIT (12-11), 6 P.M.

Breakdown: This Guy Gibbs Region matchup pits a 46th-seeded Arvada West team that is on a six-game losing streak against a 19th-seeded Regis Jesuit squad that won its regular season finale…Arvada West encounters yet another Aurora team in the postseason, as it beat Grandview last season in the 2nd round before a close loss to Rangeview in the Sweet 16. The Wildcats have won at least one playoff game in four straight seasons and had its postseason ended by an Aurora team in four of the last five. Coach Jeff Parriott’s Arvada West team has been in the winning column in the month of February, as its last win came against Bear Creek Jan. 27. Seemingly always possess of shooters, the Huskies are led by senior G Lukas Maly and junior G James Pelon, who have combined to make 124 of the team’s 210 3-pointers on the season and average 17.9 and 13.5 points per game, respectively. Sophomore G Josh Rogers is just outside double figures with an average of 9.7 points per contest…Regis Jesuit is playing in the first round of the 5A playoffs for the first time since 2010, when just 32 teams make the postseason. Coach Ken Shaw’s Raiders, who have made it to the 5A Great 8 in the last two seasons and three of the past four, have had a record that hovered at or below .500 for much of the season, but finished 12-11 with three wins in its final four. Three Regis Jesuit players averaged in double figures in the regular season in junior G Sam Bannec (12.4 ppg), junior G Elijah Martinez (11.7 ppg) and sophomore G Jamil Safieddine (10.3 ppg), with senior G Connor Hobbs just missing at 9.9 ppg. The Raiders got the addition of some much needed size midseason with the additions of transfers in 6-foot-11 sophomore C Samba Kane and 6-7 junior C Matt Wheelock, who have both pulled down 4.2 rebounds per contest in 12 games of action…Winner: The Arvada West-Regis Jesuit winner moves on to a second round matchup at No. 14 Chaparral (14-9) Feb. 25. Regis Jesuit lost to Chaparral 65-47 on Feb. 15.