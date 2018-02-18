Boys Basketball: 2018 Class 5A state tournament bracket, schedule

Senior Goy Wang (15) and Overland visited senior Elijah Martinez (11) and Regis Jesuit in the opening game of the regular season — won by the Raiders 64-54 — and the two Aurora teams could meet again in the Sweet 16 round of the 2018 Class 5A boys basketball state playoffs. The eighth-seeded Trailblazers and ninth-seeded Raiders are two of four Aurora teams in the Chuck Williams Region of the bracket and part of a city contingent of seven qualifiers overall for the postseason, which begins Feb. 21. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | Seedings and pairings for the 2018 Class 5A boys state basketball tournament as released on Feb. 18. Four teams in each region — the top 16 overall seeds — receive byes in the first round and play at home in the second round. Higher seeds are home teams in each round. Times to be announced. Aurora teams bold and uppercased:

2018 CLASS 5A BOYS STATE BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT BRACKET

CHUCK WILLIAMS REGION

First round byes: No. 1 Rock Canyon (21-2); NO. 8 OVERLAND (14-9); NO. 9 REGIS JESUIT (18-5); NO. 16 EAGLECREST (13-10)



First round (Feb. 21)

Game 2: No. 33 Castle View (12-11) at No. 32 Columbine (13-10)

Game 4: No. 48 Arapahoe (4-19) at NO. 17 RANGEVIEW (17-6), 7 p.m.



Game 6: No. 40 Mullen (10-13) at No. 25 Fossil Ridge (12-11)

Game 8: No. 41 Rocky Mountain (9-14) at No. 24 Douglas County (14-9)

Second round (Feb. 24)

Game 33: Game 2 winner at No. 1 Rock Canyon (21-2)

Game 34: Game 4 winner at NO. 16 EAGLECREST (13-10), 2 p.m.



Game 35: Game 6 winner at NO. 8 OVERLAND (14-9)



Game 36: Game 8 winner at NO. 9 REGIS JESUIT (18-5)



MACEO BROADNAX REGION

First round byes: No. 4. Denver East (20-3); No. 5 George Washington (18-5); No. 12 Liberty (17-6); NO. 13 SMOKY HILL (16-7)



First round (Feb. 21)

Game 10: No. 36 Denver South (12-11) at No. 29 Dakota Ridge (13-10)

Game 12: No. 45 Pine Creek (9-14) at No. 20 Fairview (16-7), 6:30 p.m.

Game 14: No. 37 Bear Creek (15-8) at No. 28 Lincoln (11-12), 6 p.m.

Game 16: No. 44 Monarch (12-11) at No. 21 Legend (12-11)

Second round (Feb. 24)

Game 37: Game 10 winner at No. 4 Denver East (20-3)

Game 38: Game 12 winner at NO. 13 SMOKY HILL (16-7), noon



Game 39: Game 14 winner at No. 5 George Washington (18-5)

Game 40: Game 16 winner at No. 12 Liberty (17-6)

RICHARD TATE REGION

First round byes: No. 2 ThunderRidge (22-1); No. 7 Doherty (19-4); No. 10 Highlands Ranch (17-6); No. 15 Broomfield (16-7)

First round (Feb. 21)

Game 18: No. 34 Brighton (15-8) at No. 31 Greeley West (12-11)

Game 20: No. 47 Prairie View (12-11) at No. 18 Fruita Monument (16-7)

Game 22: No. 39 Poudre (11-12) at No. 26 Arvada West (15-8)

Game 24: No. 42 Horizon (14-9) at No. 23 Cherry Creek (13-10)

Second round (Feb. 24)

Game 41: Game 18 winner at No. 2 ThunderRidge (22-1)

Game 42: Game 20 winner at No. 15 Broomfield (16-7)

Game 43: Game 22 winner at No. 7 Doherty (19-4)

Game 44: Game 24 winner at No. 10 Highlands Ranch (17-6)

CHAUNCEY BILLUPS REGION

First round byes: No. 3 Chaparral (19-4); NO. 6 GRANDVIEW (19-4); No. 11 Rampart (17-6); No. 14 Mountain Vista (14-9)

First round (Feb. 21)

Game 26: No. 35 Fountain-Fort Carson at No. 30 Mountain Range (14-9), 6:30 p.m.

Game 28: No. 46 Chatfield (11-12) at No. 19 Vista Ridge (14-9)

Game 30: No. 38 Boulder at NO. 27 CHEROKEE TRAIL (10-13), 6 p.m.

Game 32: No. 43 Legacy at No. 22 Far Northeast Warriors (15-8)

Second round (Feb. 24)

Game 45: Game 26 winner at No. 3 Chaparral (19-4)

Game 46: Game 28 winner at No. 14 Mountain Vista (14-9)

Game 47: Game 30 winner at NO. 6 GRANDVIEW (19-4)

Game 48: Game 32 winner at No. 11 Rampart (17-6)

SWEET 16 (FEB. 28)

Second round winners

GREAT 8 (MARCH 3)

Sweet 16 winners at Denver Coliseum

FINAL FOUR (MARCH 9)

Great 8 winners at Denver Coliseum

CHAMPIONSHIP (MARCH 10)

Semifinal winner at Denver Coliseum