Boys Basketball: 2017 Warrior Challenge Tournament

GRAND JUNCTION | Results and schedule for the 2017 Warrior Challenge boys basketball tournament scheduled to be played Nov. 30-Dec. 2, 2017, at Grand Junction Central High School. Aurora team bold and uppercased:

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel

2017 G.J. CENTRAL WARRIOR CHALLENGE BOYS BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

2017 WARRIOR CHALLENGE BOYS BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

All games played at Grand Junction Central H.S.

Thursday, Nov. 30

Cortez vs. Fruita Monument, 3:30 p.m.

Carbon vs. Palisade, 5 p.m.

GATEWAY vs. G.J. Central, 6:30 p.m.

Horizon vs. Grand Junction, 8 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 1

Cortez vs. Carbon, 3:30 p.m.

GATEWAY vs. Grand Junction, 5 p.m.

Horizon vs. Fruita Monument, 6:30 p.m.

Palisade vs. G.J. Central, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 2

GATEWAY vs. Fruita Monument, 10 a.m.

Grand Junction vs. Carbon, 11:30 a.m.

Cortez vs. Palisade, 1 p.m.

Horizon vs. G.J. Central, 2:30 p.m.