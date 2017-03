Boys Basketball: 2017 Class 5A state playoff final results

Eaglecrest senior Joshua Walton, right, rises for a layup in front of Denver East’s Assane Diouf during the second half of the Raptors’ 73-52 win over the Angels in a 2017 Class 5A boys state basketball Great 8 playoff game on March 4, 2017, at the Denver Coliseum. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | Final results for the 2017 Class 5A boys state basketball tournament, which began on Feb. 22 and ended on March 11, 2017. Aurora teams bold and uppercased:

BOYS BASKETBALL

2017 CLASS 5A BOYS STATE BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS

CHAMPIONSHIP (Saturday, March 11 at Denver Coliseum)

NO. 1 EAGLECREST 53, No. 3 George Washington 47

FINAL 4 (Friday, March 10 at Denver Coliseum)

No. 3 George Washington 61, No. 2 ThunderRidge 56

NO. 1 EAGLECREST 61, No. 5 Rock Canyon 60 (OT)



GREAT 8 (Saturday, March 4 at Denver Coliseum)

MARK RANDALL REGION: No. 5 Rock Canyon 42, NO. 4 GRANDVIEW 40



LARRY FARMER REGION: NO. 1 EAGLECREST 73, No. 9 Denver East 52



GUY GIBBS REGION: No. 3 George Washington 65, No. 11 Fort Collins 52

CHAUNCEY BILLUPS REGION: No. 2 ThunderRidge 70, No. 7 Chatfield 64

LARRY FARMER REGION

Sweet 16 (Wednesday, March 1)

NO. 1 EAGLECREST 55, No. 17 Vista Ridge

No. 9 Denver East 72, NO. 8 SMOKY HILL 66

Second round (Saturday, Feb. 25)

NO. 1 EAGLECREST 69, NO. 32 RANGEVIEW 53



No. 17 Vista Ridge 52, No. 16 Lakewood 44

NO. 8 SMOKY HILL 76, No. 25 Highlands Ranch 52



No. 9 Denver East 72, No. 24 Fossil Ridge 56

First round (Wednesday, Feb. 22)

NO. 32 RANGEVIEW 72, No. 33 Mountain Range 64



No. 17 Vista Ridge 54, No. 48 Greeley West 42

No. 25 Highlands Ranch 61, No. 40 Fairview 40

No. 24 Fossil Ridge 79, No. 41 Lincoln 63

MARK RANDALL REGION

Sweet 16 (Wednesday, March 1)

NO. 4 GRANDVIEW 54, No. 13 Mountain Vista 40

No. 5 Rock Canyon 59, No. 21 Far Northeast Warriors 40

Second round (Saturday, Feb. 25)

NO. 4 GRANDVIEW 78, No. 29 Grand Junction 51



No. 13 Mountain Vista 47, No. 20 Legend 39

No. 5 Rock Canyon 61, No. 28 Boulder 50

No. 21 Far Northeast Warriors 68, NO. 12 OVERLAND 56



First round (Wednesday, Feb. 22)

No. 29 Grand Junction 54, No. 36 Columbine 43

No. 20 Legend 62, No. 45 Horizon 38

No. 28 Boulder 65, No. 37 Mullen 54

No. 21 Far Northeast Warriors 63, No. 44 Dakota Ridge 46

CHAUNCEY BILLUPS REGION

Sweet 16 (Wednesday, March 1)

No. 2 ThunderRidge 87, No. 15 Rampart 66

No. 7 Chatfield 67, No. 10 Cherry Creek 59

Second round (Saturday, Feb. 25)

No. 2 ThunderRidge 93, No. 34 Liberty 50

No. 15 Rampart 67, NO. 18 CHEROKEE TRAIL 47

No. 7 Chatfield 94, No. 39 Fountain-Fort Carson 57

No. 10 Cherry Creek 80, No. 23 Denver South 71

First round (Wednesday, Feb. 22)

No. 34 Liberty 61, No. 31 Monarch 48

NO. 18 CHEROKEE TRAIL 80, No. 47 Douglas County 48

No. 39 Fountain-Fort Carson 59, No. 26 Rocky Mountain 54

No. 23 Denver South 50, No. 42 Heritage 46

GUY GIBBS REGION

Sweet 16 (Wednesday, March 1)

No. 3 George Washington 83, No. 14 Chaparral 57

No. 11 Fort Collins 77, No. 27 Arapahoe 61

Second round (Saturday, Feb. 25)

No. 3 George Washington 94, No. 30 Ralston Valley 61

No. 14 Chaparral 53, NO. 19 REGIS JESUIT 50



No. 27 Arapahoe 65, No. 6 Doherty 61

No. 11 Fort Collins 79, No. 42 Broomfield 66

First round (Wednesday, Feb. 22)

No. 30 Ralston Valley 69, No. 35 Fruita Monument 59

NO. 19 REGIS JESUIT 73, No. 46 Arvada West 51



No. 27 Arapahoe 47, No. 38 Pine Creek 44

No. 42 Broomfield 66, No. 22 Grand Junction Central 63

