Boys Basketball: Rangeview-Mountain Range Class 5A 1st round playoff preview capsule

Junior Ryan Ongala (34), Christopher Speller (23) and the Rangeview boys basketball team opens the 2017 Class 5A state playoffs with a first round matchup against Mountain Range at 7 p.m. Feb. 22, 2017, on its home floor. The Raiders are involved in a first round game in the postseason for the first time since 2010. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | Preview capsules for the matchup between No. 33 Mountain Range and No. 32 Rangeview in the first round of the Class 5A boys state basketball playoffs on Feb. 22, 2017. Full 5A state pairings and schedules, here:

AURORA CLASS 5A BOYS STATE BASKETBALL 1ST ROUND PREVIEW CAPSULE

NO. 33 MOUNTAIN RANGE (16-7) AT NO. 32 RANGEVIEW (15-8), 7 p.m.

Breakdown: This Larry Farmer Region matchup puts a 33rd-seeded Mountain Range team that has won four of its last five games, including its season finale, against a 32nd-seeded Rangeview squad that won its last two games of the regular season to secure the EMAC championship…Mountain Range missed the 5A playoffs last season, but made it to the second round in each of the two previous seasons. Coach Jim Mason’s Mustangs had a three-game winning streak snapped by Fossil Ridge on Feb. 14, but bounced back to beat Loveland in their season finale Feb. 16. Five Mountain Range players averaged 8.4 points or more during the regular season, headed by the trio of 6-foot-5 senior F Tyler Smith (12.5 ppg), junior G Mike Polson (11.1 ppg) and senior G Max Castillo (10.8 ppg), with Smith leading the team in rebounding at 6.4 per game and Castillo pacing it in assists (5.3) and steals (1.9) per game…Rangeview is playing in the first round of the 5A playoffs for the first time since 2010, when the postseason was just 32 teams. The Raiders — who were a No. 1 seed and undefeated into last season’s semifinals — have been to 5A’s Great 8 for the past six seasons overall. Since Jan. 17, coach Shawn Palmer’s team has lost just once — a 65-53 non-league loss to Cherokee Trail Feb. 11 — and put up 100 points in a victory over rival Gateway in its regular season finale on Feb. 17. Senior G Matthew Johnson is the offensive catalyst for the Raiders, as he averaged an Aurora-best 20.7 points, while junior C Ryan Ongala (10.3 ppg) and senior G Donyvan Jackson (10.1 ppg) have also been regularly in double figures this season. Sophomore G Jodaun Dotson and freshman F Christian Speller each have had big offensive games as well at certain points. Ongala leads the way at 7.0 rebounds per contest and Jackson dishes out a team-best 4.5 assists per ballgame…Winner: The Mountain Range-Rangeview winner moves on to a second round matchup at top-seeded Eaglecrest (19-4) at 2 p.m. Feb. 25. Neither team has played the Raptors this season.