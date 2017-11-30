Boys Basketball: 2017 Bison Bash Tournament schedule, results

AURORA | Results and schedule for the 2017 Bison Bash boys basketball tournament scheduled to be played Nov. 30-Dec. 2, 2017, at Vista PEAK Prep. Aurora team bold and uppercased:

2017 BISON BASH BOYS BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

First round, Nov. 30

Upper bracket

Thomas Jefferson vs. Berthoud, 5 p.m. (Large Gym),

Fort Morgan vs. Windsor, 8 p.m. (Auxiliary Gym)

Lower bracket

Cheyenne Mountain vs. Glenwood Springs, 5 p.m. (Auxiliary Gym)

Greeley Central vs. VISTA PEAK, 8 p.m. (Large Gym)

VISTA PEAK

Championship semifinal: Berthoud/Thomas Jefferson winner vs. Fort Morgan/Windsor winner, 5 p.m. Dec. 1 (Large Gym)

Championship semifinal: Cheyenne Mountain/Glenwood Springs winner vs. Greeley Central/VISTA PEAK winner, 8 p.m. Dec. 1 (Large Gym)

Consolation semifinal: Berthoud/Thomas Jefferson loser vs. Fort Morgan/Windsor loser, 5 p.m. Dec. 1 (Auxiliary Gym)

Consolation semifinal: Cheyenne Mountain/Glenwood Springs loser vs. Greeley Central/VISTA PEAK loser, 8 p.m. Dec. 1 (Auxiliary Gym)

Placing games, Dec. 2