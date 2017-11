Boys Basketball: 2017 Best of Colorado Invitational Tournament schedule, results

HIGHLANDS RANCH | Results and schedule for the 2017 Best of Colorado Invitational boys basketball tournament scheduled to be played Nov. 30-Dec. 2, 2017, at Highlands Ranch High School. Aurora teams bold and uppercased:

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel

2017 BEST OF COLORADO INVITATIONAL BOYS BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

2017 BEST OF COLORADO BOYS BASKETBALL INVITATIONAL

All games played at Highlands Ranch H.S.

Upper bracket

RANGEVIEW vs. Mesa Ridge, 3:30 p.m.

BC Christian vs. EAGLECREST, 8 p.m.

Lower bracket

Palmer vs. Highlands Ranch, 5 p.m.

Lakewood vs. CHEROKEE TRAIL, 6:30 p.m.

Championship semifinal: RANGEVIEW/Mesa Ridge winner vs. BC Christian/EAGLECREST winner, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 1

Championship semifinal: Palmer/Highlands Ranch winner vs. Lakewood/CHEROKEE TRAIL winner, 8 p.m. Dec. 1

Consolation semifinal: RANGEVIEW/Mesa Ridge loser vs. BC Christian/EAGLECREST loser, 5 p.m. Dec. 1

Consolation semifinal: Palmer/Highlands Ranch loser vs. Lakewood/CHEROKEE TRAIL loser, 3:30 p.m. Dec. 1

Placing games, Dec. 2