Boys Basketball: 2016 Ponderosa Invitational results, schedule

PARKER | Results and schedule for the 2016 Ponderosa Invitational boys basketball tournament scheduled to be played Dec. 8-10 at Ponderosa High School. Will be updated as tournament progresses. Aurora team bold and uppercased:

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel

BOYS BASKETBALL

2016 PONDEROSA INVITATIONAL BOYS BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

First round, Dec. 8

Fruita Monument vs. Pueblo East, 4 p.m.

Coronado vs. VISTA PEAK, 5:30 p.m.

Falcon vs. Ponderosa, 7 p.m.

Manual vs. Mitchell, 8:30 p.m.

Championship/consolation semifinals, Dec. 9

Championship semifinals: Falcon/Ponderosa winner vs. Manual/Mitchell winner, 7 p.m. (Main Gym)

Championship semifinals: Fruita Monument/Pueblo East winner vs. Coronado/VISTA PEAK winner, 8:30 p.m. (Main Gym)

Consolation semifinals: Falcon/Ponderosa loser vs. Manual/Mitchell loser, 4 p.m. (Main Gym)

Consolation semifinals: Fruita Monument/Pueblo East loser vs. Coronado/VISTA PEAK loser, 8:30 p.m. (Small Gym)

Placing games, Dec. 10

Seventh-place game, 8 a.m. (Small Gym)

Fifth-place game, 9:30 a.m. (Small Gym)

Third-place game, 8 a.m. (Main Gym)

Championship game, 9:30 a.m. (Main Gym)